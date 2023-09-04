All about Ashley Harlan, Ben Roethlisberger's wife of over 10 years

Ben Roethlisberger is famously known for playing quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout his 18-season NFL career. His commitment has also been witnessed off the field through his dedication to family and charity work. He has been married to Ashley Harlan, a physician assistant from Pennsylvania, since 2011.

Big Ben was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004 and played for them until his retirement in 2022. He became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at 23 when the Steelers won Super Bowl XL in 2006. Off-field controversies almost marred his legacy, but his wife, Ashley Harlan, remained his greatest support system.

Ashley Harlan's profile summary and bio

Is Roethlisberger still married?

The retired NFL quarterback is still married. He tied the knot with Ashley Harlan on 23rd July 2011 in a private ceremony held at Christ Church in Groves Farm, Ohio Township, Pennsylvania. The couple met in 2005 through Ashley's brother during a National Football League training camp.

Ashley and Big Ben's relationship faced a rocky journey before they finally married in 2011. The former Steelers quarterback was twice accused of sexual assault in 2009 and 2010.

Andrea MacNulty, an employee at Harrah's Hotel in Lake Tahoe, filed a lawsuit against Ben in July 2009 for an incident that took place in 2008. The case was later settled out of court in January 2012. In March 2010, a college student claimed the former NFL star assaulted her but decided not to pursue criminal charges.

How old is Ashley Harlan?

Ben Roethlisberger's wife was born on 24th July 1986. She is 37 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Ashley Harlan from?

Ashley Roethlisberger hails from Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, United States. She was raised by her parents, Jeannie and David Harlan, alongside her two brothers, Brandon and Brent.

Ashley Harlan and Ben Roethlisberger's children

The couple is blessed with three children. They welcomed their first son, Benjamin Todd Jr., in November 2012, their daughter, Baylee Marie, in March 2014, and their son, Bodie, in May 2016.

Ashley Harlan's education

Ashley is an alumnus of Laurel High School, from where she graduated in 2004. She obtained her degree in Health Science and her Master of Physician Assistant from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

What does Ashley Harlan do for a living?

Big Ben's wife is a physician assistant in the cardiac surgery department at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many thought she would pursue a career in sports because she participated in many sports, including basketball, volleyball, and softball, in high school. She even won the WPIAL Class AA Championship.

Ashley Harlan's net worth

Ashley's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be around $500,000 in 2023. Her husband, Ben Roethlisberger, is estimated to be worth $100 million.

Ashley Harlan's biography reveals her dedication to family despite being an accomplished career woman. She is also a philanthropist and is actively involved in charity events in her husband's foundation, the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

