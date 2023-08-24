Jackson Foo Wong and Boaz Dov Wong are BD Wong's children

BD Wong has established himself as a Broadway and television star with several critically acclaimed performances. The notoriously private actor is also a proud father to son Jackson Foo Wong after losing his other son Boaz soon after birth. How is his life as a gay father?

Actor BD Wong has one son, Jackson Foo Wong. Photo: @richiejacksongaydad on Instagram/Brian Stukes on Getty Images (modified by author)

When BD met talent agent Richie in the 1980s, he was still closeted, but their relationship gave him a reason to come out to his family. He made his sexuality public in 2003 despite knowing the revelation was potentially career-ending at the time. His son Jackson Foo had an easy time coming out when he was a teenager.

Jackson Foo Wong's profiles summary and bio

Full name Jackson Foo Wong Date of birth 28th May 2000 Age 23 years old in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth New York, United States Current residence West Village, New York City Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Openly gay Parents Bradley Darryl Wong and Richie Jackson Siblings Late twin brother Boaz Dov Wong, Levi (from Richie's side) Education New York University Social media Instagram Known for Being BD Wong's son

How old is Jackson Foo Wong?

Jackson Foo Wong (age 23 years as of 2023) was born on 28th May 2000 in New York, United States, and raised in Greenwich Village.

Jackson Foo Wong's parents

Jackson Foo's parents are talent agent Richie Jackson and actor BD Wong who were long-term partners from 1988 to 2004. In 2000, the two hired a surrogate mother to carry their baby with BD's genes and an ovum donated by Jackson's sister Sue.

After their breakup in 2004, they remained close and continued co-parenting their only son. In 2012, BD Wong's ex-partner Richie tied the knot with Broadway producer Jordan Roth who Jackson calls Daddy Jordan.

Later in October 2018, Wong married his partner of eight years, Richert John Frederickson Schnorr, at a waterfront ceremony held in Brooklyn, New York City. Schnorr is the director of digital media for the New York Public Library. Richie Jackson and BD Wong's family have maintained a close relationship and even attended each other's weddings.

Foo's parents, BD and Richie, were together from 1988 to 2004. Photo: @richiejacksongaydad on Instagram/Santiago Felipe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Jackson Foo Wong's brother Boaz Dov Wong

Jackson was born as a twin with his brother Boaz Dov Wang. The brothers came three months premature, and Boaz passed away just 90 minutes after birth. The boys suffered from twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, in which only one twin gets blood from the placenta while the other gets it from the sibling. Boaz was the donor twin.

A surviving Foo weighed only two pounds 13 ounces and had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for three months. Actor BD Wong detailed the parenting struggles he and his then-partner Richie Jackson went through in his 2003 memoir, Following Foo: The Electric Adventures of the Chestnut Man.

The death of Wong and Richie's son took a toll on their relationship, but BD describes the loss as a gift for Jackson to live. Talking to The Advocate in 2003, the Broadway star said;

Every once in a while, I'll call Richie and say, "I'm having a Boaz moment." That means I'm daydreaming, thinking about "what if." It's not that painful; it's more wistful, more curious about the possibilities. But Jackson is here because of what Boaz did for him. I will always be grateful to Boaz for that gift.

Jackson Foo became a proud big brother in July 2016 when his father, Richie Jackson and husband, Jordan Roth, welcomed son Levi Roth. The family lives in a luxurious West Village apartment overlooking the Hudson River.

Foo grew up with three dads. Photo: @richiejacksongaydad on Instagram (modified by author)

Jackson Foo Wong's sexuality

Jackson Foo came out as gay when he was 15. His father, Richie, was elated when he broke the news but was worried that he was not equipped and society may not be receptive. During a 2020 interview (via 27east.com), he said;

When he told us he was gay, I was elated. Then he said, 'Being gay is not a big deal, and my generation doesn't think it's a big deal.' I thought, 'Oh no, it is though. It's the most important thing about me.' I felt I had to tell him what it is to be a gay man.

The TV and theatre producer decided to advise his son and other young people in the LGBTQ community through his book, Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Gay Son. Richie dives into his experiences as a guide to coming-of-age youth who have minimal knowledge of queer history.

Jackson Foo Wong's education

Foo has followed in his parent's footsteps in more ways than one. He enrolled at New York University, which is Richie Jackson's alma mater. He graduated in May 2023.

BD's son, Foo, is an alumnus of New York University. Photo: @richiejacksongaydad on Instagram (modified by author)

Jackson Foo Wong prefers to live out of the limelight despite being the son of megastars. He occasionally accompanies his parents to events and features in their Instagram posts.

