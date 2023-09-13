Omarion's brothers and sisters: all his 6 siblings ranked

Grammy Award-nominated musician Omarion has cemented himself as a prominent figure in music, with his career spanning just under two decades. He is not the only famous talent in his family, with multiple siblings in the entertainment industry. Keep reading for more on what we know of Omarion's brothers and sisters.

Kimani Tosh, Omarion and ORyan Omri Browner pose for the cameras at the Los Angeles premiere of the Hulu documentary ‘Trap Jazz’ on 23 August 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Omarion’s siblings have each followed their career paths, some similar to Omarion's profession within the music industry. Some of Omari's brothers and sisters have followed in his famous footsteps.

Profile and bio summary

Besides being a solo singer, Omarion is also part of the boy band B2K. The band was active between 1998 and 2004 and started again in 2018 and 2019. It was formed by American dance choreographer Dave Scott and Interscope A&R Keshia Gamble, and the members included Omarion, Lil' Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B.

Where is Omarion now?

Apart from winning the Top R&B Tour and Top Rap Tour awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, he has also released his second book, Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy, and revealed his docuseries, Omega: The Gift and the Curse.

Where does Omarion live?

Despite his recent career moves, Omarion keeps a relatively low profile. He was last reported as living in Ladera Ranch, California, USA.

Omarion during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on 6 May 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kaitlyn Morris

Is Omarion married?

The famous musician has been open regarding his views on the traditional relationship approach, including monogamy and marriage. He believes the dating norms do not appeal to him and wants to refrain from subscribing to tradition.

Omarion was in a relationship with Apryl Jones from 2011 to 2016. Apryl is also the mother of his two children, a son named Megaa and a daughter named A'mei. Megaa was born in 2014, and A'mei was born in 2016.

Who is Marques Houston related to?

Marques Houston’s association with the Omarion brothers have caused many to wonder whether he is family. There are some online rumours that Marques is related to Omarion, but these claims are untrue.

Who is Omarion’s father?

Omarion’s mother is Leslie Burrell, and his father is Trent Grandberry, as per sources. Besides being a celebrity mother, Leslie is also a hairdresser. It is unknown what Trent does for a living.

Omarion and his daughter attended the Celebrity Basketball Game at BET Experience in Los Angeles on 25 June 2016. Photo: Chris Delmas

Source: Getty Images

Who are Omarion’s brothers and sisters?

Known professionally as simply O'Ryan, O'Ryan Omri Browner is also in the music industry. O'Ryan’s siblings are more private figures in comparison. He is also an R&B singer like his famous brother Omarion and was born on 12 February 1987.

Tymon Grandberry is the next sibling of the two singers, but less is known about him and the rest of their siblings. Business owner Ukil Grandberry is the last brother and is reported as a business owner. The other siblings include sisters Arielle, Kira, and Amira Grandberry.

Omarion’s brothers and sisters have each followed their paths in life, some also going into the music industry and being a part of the limelight. Some have chosen to shy away from the public, making it difficult to find info regarding their lives.

