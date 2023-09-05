Many stars have a rough road to fame, and this was the case for Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who gained recognition for her unique voice, distinctive style, and introspective lyrics. Despite her rough childhood, Halsey's parents, Chris and Nicole Frangipane, stood by the star's side.

Ashley and her mother. Her parents' divorce when she was a teenager impacted her life negatively.

Halsey's parents became grandparents to Halsey's son, Ender Ridley, who was born in July 2021. Halsey's music often addresses mental health, identity, relationships, and social issues. Her openness about her struggles with mental health and advocacy work has resonated with her fans and helped reduce the stigma around these topics.

Who is Halsey?

Ashley was born on September 29, 1994, in Edison, New Jersey, United States of America. She was raised in a working-class family and grew up in various parts of New Jersey. Halsey's dad and mom are Nicole and Chris Frangipane.

Halsey's upbringing was not without its challenges. Her family faced financial difficulties, and her parent's divorce when she was a teenager impacted her negatively.

US singer Halsey arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.

What nationality are Halsey's parents?

Reports state Chris Frangipane's ethnicity is African American with distant Irish ancestry. Ashley's mother is of Italian, Hungarian, and Irish descent. The diverse heritage contributed to Halsey's unique background and identity. She often speaks about her mixed-race heritage and how it influenced her experiences and perspective.

Who is Halsey's mother?

Her mother is Nicole Frangipane. She has Italian, Hungarian, and Irish heritage.

Is Halsey's dad her biological father?

Chris Frangipane is Halsey's biological father. Chris manages a car dealership. Halsey has openly discussed her relationship with her father and aspects of her family background in interviews and her music.

Did Halsey make up with her parents?

The musician now enjoys a good relationship with her parents, but that was not always the case. She was kicked out of the house by her parents after she dropped out of college to focus on music.

Where did Halsey's parents meet?

Chris and Nicole met in college but later dropped out when Nicole got pregnant with Halsey. They resulted in menial jobs to bring up the young Halsey.

Chris Frangipane is Halsey's biological father.

Halsey: the singer's family

Halsey has two younger brothers named Sevian and Dante Frangipane. She has often spoken about her family background, upbringing, and personal experiences in her music and interviews.

Does Halsey have children?

Halsey has one child. She gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021. The father of the child is Alev Aydin. Halsey announced the birth of her son on social media and has shared some insights into her journey into motherhood.

Halsey's career

Her career is marked by her rapid rise to fame as a singer, songwriter, and performer. She first gained attention in 2014 when she started posting self-released music on social media platforms.

Music

Halsey's music often delves into themes of mental health, identity, relationships, and personal struggles, which has resonated with a diverse fanbase. Her debut album, Badlands, was released in 2015. The album's success helped establish her as a rising star in the music industry. Her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was released in 2017.

Halsey's songs

Halsey has released numerous songs throughout her career, spanning various albums and collaborations. Here are some of her famous and notable songs:

New Americana

Colours

Castle

Ghost

Gasoline

Hold Me Down

Now or Never

Bad at Love

Without Me

Graveyard

You Should Be Sad

Advocacy

In addition to her music career, Halsey is known for her activism and advocacy on various social and political issues. These include women's rights, mental health awareness, and LGBTQ+ rights. She's been open about her experiences with bipolar disorder and has used her platform to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

Halsey attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Acting

Apart from music, Halsey has ventured into acting. She made her acting debut in the television series American Horror Story: Hotel in 2015 and has also appeared in other projects.

How did Halsey get her stage name?

Halsey is an anagram of her name, Ashley. It is also derived from the Halsey Street station of the New York City Subway in Brooklyn, New York, where she spent much time and felt inspired.

Above is all you need to know about Halsey's parents. Personal struggles, creative exploration, and a passion for music and self-expression marked her early life. Her journey from these humble beginnings to becoming a globally recognized artist reflects her resilience and determination.

