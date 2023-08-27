Jill Rhodes, Sean Hannity's ex-wife, was a journalist for Huntsville Times

Jill Rhodes is an American journalist who only rose to fame as the wife of Sean Hannity, who is an American conservative television and radio host, political commentator, author, and media personality. He is best known for his work on Fox News, where he has hosted Hannity, a primetime talk show, since 2009.

After graduating, she landed a job as a political columnist at Huntsville Times. Photo: @Rhodes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jill and Sean met in 1992 and married a year later. The two were married for over 20 years before divorcing in June 2019. Jill Rhodes earned a fortune after her divorce was finalized, making millions of dollars from Sean's vast estate.

Jill Rhodes' profiles and bio

Full name Jill Rhodes Gender Female Date of birth August 27, 1962 Age 60 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Alabama, United States of America Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Religion Christianity Ethnicity White-American Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 54 kg Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Sean Hannity Children Sean Patrick and Merri Kelley Profession Journalist/Columnist Net worth $5 Million

How old is Jill Rhodes Hannity?

The celebrity ex-wife was born on August 27, 1962, in Alabama, United States of America. Jill Rhodes' age is 60 years, and she holds American nationality. Her zodiac sign is Virgo, and she belongs to the White-American ethnicity.

Hannity and Rhodes share two children: Sean Patrick and Merri Kelly. Photo: @Rhodes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jill Rhodes' education

Jill attended her elementary and high school in Alabama. She later enrolled at the prestigious University of Alabama and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism.

Who are Jill Rhodes' children?

Sean and Rhodes are blessed with two children, a son named Sean Patrick Hannity, born in 1999, and a daughter, Merri Kelley, born in 2002.

What is Jill Rhodes' height?

She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 54 kilograms. She has brown eyes with blonde hair.

Jill Rhodes' career

After graduating, she landed a job as a political columnist at Huntsville Times. She later worked with the Fox Network Channel and other news networks in the United States.

Jill married Sean for over 20 years before filing for divorce in 2019. Photo: @Rhodes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Jill Rhodes' ex-husband?

Sean Hannity is an American conservative television and radio host, political commentator, author, and media personality. Hannity was born on December 30, 1961, in New York City, USA. He began his career in radio and eventually transitioned to television. Before joining Fox News, he had a successful radio career and worked for various radio stations.

Hannity's big breakthrough in television came when he joined Fox News in 1996. He co-hosted the show Hannity & Colmes alongside Alan Colmes. The show featured debates between Hannity, representing conservative views, and Colmes, representing liberal views. The show ran until 2009.

In addition to his broadcasting career, Hannity has written several books that promote conservative viewpoints. Some of his books have become bestsellers, covering various topics from politics to cultural issues.

Sean Hannity attends Geraldo Rivera Launches His New Book "The Geraldo Show: A Memoir" at Del Frisco's Grille on April 2, 2018, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Does Hannity have children?

Hannity and Rhodes share two children: Sean Patrick and Merri Kelly. They married in 1993 and divorced in 2019.

Who is Sean Hannity's current wife?

Following his divorce from Rhodes, Hannity has not remarried. However, he was rumoured to be dating Ainsley Earhardt, an American conservative television host and author.

Where is Jill Rhodes from?

She was born and brought up in Alabama, United States of America. Details about her early life have not been shared.

What is Jill Rhodes' net worth?

The celebrity journalist has a net worth estimated at $5 million. She has derived her earnings from her successful career in the media industry. She also amassed a vast fortune from her divorce from her husband's vast estate. Sean Hannity's net worth is estimated at $320 million.

Above is Jill Rhodes' bio and everything you need to know about the mother of Sean Hannity's children. She married the TV host for over 20 years before filing for divorce in 2019. She is currently single and co-parenting her children with her ex-husband.

READ ALSO: Byron Allen's net worth: What is his net income in 2023?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Byron Allen's net worth. Who is he? Byron Allen is an American businessman, comedian, television producer, and media executive.

Byron made history in 2022 when he bought a Malibu Paradise Cove mansion for $100 million, making it the most expensive home purchase by an African American in the USA. The transaction had people asking how much is Byron Allen worth.

Source: Briefly News