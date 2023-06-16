Delora Vincent: Interesting facts about Vin Diesel's mother

Having a Hollywood superstar in your family can attract significant attention, and that is certainly the case for Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast & Furious series. With his involvement in thrilling blockbuster films, the spotlight has turned to Vin Diesel and his family, particularly his mother, Delora Vincent.

Vin and his mother, Delora Vincent, at the premiere of HBO's Spielberg at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media

Source: Getty Images

Who is Delora Vincent? Delora Sherleen Vincent, the mother of the acclaimed actor Vin Diesel is reportedly a psychologist and astrologer. Here are some intriguing facts about her that will pique your interest.

Delora Vincent's profile and bio summary

Full name Delora Sherleen Vincent (née Sinclair) Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Irving H. Vincent Children 4 Profession Psychologist, astrologer

Background information

Born in the United States of America to American parents, Delora Vincent's nationality is American, and she identifies as white ethnically.

While it is unknown if she has siblings, Delora completed her secondary education at a community high school and pursued higher education. But specific details about her educational institutions and field of study remain undisclosed.

Delora Vincent's age

Delora Vincent's birthday is private, making it difficult to determine her age. She is known for her strong inclination towards privacy.

Who is Delora Vincent's spouse?

Delora Vincent's spouse is Irving H. Vincent. They married in 1970 after Delora's divorce from her first husband. Irving H. Vincent is an African American acting instructor, theatre manager, and performing mentor who teaches acting.

Actor Vin Diesel arrived at the Los Angeles Guardians of The Galaxy premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

After their marriage, Irving H. Vincent adopted and raised Delora's twin sons, giving them the name Vincent due to the adoption.

Delora Vincent's children

Delora gave birth to twins Vin and Paul while married to her former husband. And in her marriage to Irving H. Vincent, she had two other children, Tim and Samantha, a film producer.

Who is Vin Diesel?

Born Mark Sinclair, Vin Diesel is a renowned American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is best known for his iconic role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He has also appeared in action films like The Chronicles of Riddick.

Who is Vin Diesel's mother and father?

Vin Diesel's mother is Delora Vincent, but the identity of his biological father is unknown. His parents reportedly married on 18 July 1967, but Vin and his twin brother never had the chance to meet their parents together because they divorced while she was still pregnant. Even after their birth, their biological father was reportedly absent.

What ethnicity is Vin Diesel?

Vin Diesel's ethnicity is uncertain and ambiguous because he has never met his biological father. While his mother, Delora, has Scottish, German, and English heritage, his father's ethnicity is unknown.

The veteran actor identifies as a person of colour and racially ambiguous, with a white skin tone but black facial features, reflecting his multi-racial background.

Who is Vin Diesel's twin?

Vin Diesel's twin brother is Paul Vincent. Unlike Vin, Paul is not involved in acting but works as a sound editor. His IMDb page indicates that he served as the sound editor for Vin Diesel's short drama film Multi-Facial in 1995.

Paul Vincent's professional role revolves around working behind the scenes in film editing. He also prefers to keep a low profile and is not known for making public appearances.

Actor Vin Diesel at Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 6 premiere in Universal City, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Does Vin Diesel have a kid?

Diesel is a proud parent of two daughters and a son. Hania Riley Sinclair, Vin Diesel's eldest daughter, was born on 2 April 2008. His second child, Vincent, was born on 3 April 2010, and his last child Pauline was born on 14 March 2015.

Delora Vincent's net worth

The astrologer and psychologist Delora Vincent have not shared details about her salary or worth. As per sources, her famous son Vin Diesel, primarily known for his acting, has amassed a net worth of $225 million.

Delora Vincent has gained attention primarily due to her prominent son, Vin Diesel. She shares a close bond with all her children and has been spotted alongside Vin Diesel at events like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, displaying her motherly support.

READ ALSO: Biography and life story of Wolfhard's mother, Mary Jolivet

As published on Briefly.co.za, Finn Wolfhard, the talented Canadian actor and musician who captured many hearts as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, has an equally great source of inspiration as his mother, Mary Jolivet.

Mary was born to Lawrence Charles Jolivet and Trish Jolivet. Her ethnicity is mixed, with her father being French and her mother having a German-Irish heritage. She grew up with her sister Rita, who became a silent actress. Check this out for more.

Source: Briefly News