Biography and life story of Wolfhard's mother, Mary Jolivet

Finn Wolfhard, the talented Canadian actor and musician who captured many hearts as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, has an equally great source of inspiration as his mother, Mary Jolivet. While Finn's fame continues to soar, it is time to unveil the captivating story of the woman behind the rising star.

Although not as well-known as her son, Mary Jolivet has remained a mystery, sparking curiosity about her identity. With numerous devoted fans of Finn eager to unravel the enigma, they seek to uncover who this remarkable woman is and the profound impact she may have had on his life.

Mary Jolivet's profile summary and bio

Full name Mary Jolivet Gender Female Place of birth Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Trish Jolivet Father Lawrence Charles Jolivet Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Eric Wolfhard Children 2 College/University Langara College and Catholic University of Paris Profession Designer Net worth $300,000

Who is Finn Wolfhard?

Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and musician best known for featuring on the Netflix series Stranger Things as Mike Wheeler. The 20-year-old actor was born on 23 December 2002 in Vancouver, Canada.

Passionate about music, he was a member of Calpurnia from 2017 to 2019 before joining The Aubreys, formed in 2019.

Who is Finn Wolfhard's mother?

Finn Wolfhard's mother is Mary Jolivet. She was born to Lawrence Charles Jolivet and Trish Jolivet.

Mary Jolivet's ethnicity is mixed, with her father being French and her mother having a German-Irish heritage. She grew up with her sister Rita, who became a silent actress. She allegedly has a brother named Timothy.

Mary attended Langara College in Canada, studying visual display and design. She also pursued studies at the Catholic University of Paris to learn about French culture.

Mary Jolivet's birthday

Her date of birth is unknown, so Mary Jolivet's age is still shrouded. She has not disclosed her age publicly. However, it is known that she is a Canadian from Vancouver, Canada.

Mary Jolivet's career

Mary Jolivet has built her career around the arts, specifically in children's fashion. She spent years working as an assistant director for her husband before venturing into the Dormouse Design brand.

At Dormouse Design, Mary's expertise shines through her freelance work in window display and merchandising, contributing to the creative aspects of the company.

Personal life

Mary Jolivet is Eric Wolfhard's wife, Finn's father. He finished from The University of British Columbia, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts honours in Political Science and Government.

The couple married in the mid-90s, although the specific date of their marriage remains undisclosed. She worked as Eric's assistant before working at Dormouse Design Brand.

Mary and Eric prefer to keep their relationship private, seldom making public appearances together. They have yet to share details about their first meeting or dating history with the public.

What does Finn Wolfhard's dad do for a living?

Finn Wolfhard's father, Eric Wolfhard, is a licensed lawyer and a historical researcher specialising in Aboriginal land issues. Eric co-founded VLW Research, focusing on indigenous land rights and environmental impact.

He is also involved in scriptwriting and has contributed to movies like Saint of Hearts, Gentleman of the Spade, Spindown, and Black Farm. He even collaborated with his son, Finn, on producing the short film Night Shifts in 2020.

Does Finn Wolfhard have a twin brother?

Mary Jolivet's son does not have a twin brother, but he has an older brother named Nicholas, who resembles him. Nicholas, born on 21 October 2997, is a voice actor. When he was four, he nursed the ambition of becoming a cartoon character and pursued it.

What happened to Mary Jolivet?

The mother of Finn Wolfhard has been instrumental in nurturing his music and acting career. Together with her husband, Eric, they cultivated Finn's love for music, exposing him to iconic bands such as the Beatles from a tender age.

Is Mary Jolivet alive?

Mary Jolivet is alive. She actively supports her family and children as a dedicated mother.

Mary Jolivet's Instagram account

Mary Jolivet's presence on social media is relatively limited, but she does have an Instagram account. Though the account is not publicly accessible, fans can still find dedicated fan pages on platforms like Facebook to connect and engage with others.

Net worth

Mary Jolivet has a reported net worth of over $300,000. But, how much is Finn Wolfhard worth? Her son has a net worth of $4 million. While playing in Stranger Things, his salary increased from $10,000 per episode in the first season to $225,000 per episode from the third season onwards.

Mary Jolivet, the nurturing force behind Finn Wolfhard, has played an indispensable role in his remarkable career journey. While shying away from the spotlight herself, her unwavering guidance and support have propelled Finn to incredible success in the movie industry.

