Is Royal Reign Jones Neil blind? Everything about Lil Kim's daughter

Royal Reign Jones Neil is a young girl who has been in the public eye since birth as the daughter of the famous rapper and actress Lil Kim. She has been making headlines because of her eye defect, and many have wondered whether a genetic disorder caused it or if she is blind.

Rapper Lil Kim and daughter Royal Reign attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Despite being born with a condition termed eyelid drop, Royal Reign Jones Neil has captured the hearts of many with her infectious smile and charismatic personality. Her mother is known in the entertainment industry and hip-hop scene for hit songs like Crush On You and appearances in movies like Zoolander. Regardless of the scrutiny and attention that come with being the child of a famous parent, she seems to be thriving and enjoying her childhood.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Royal Reign Jones Neil Gender Female Date of birth 9 June 2014 Age 8 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Mother Kimberly Denise Jones, AKA Lil Kim Father Jeremy Neil, AKA Mr Papers

Who is Lil Kim?

Kim is an American rapper and reality television personality born to Linwood Jones and Ruby Mae. She was born Kimberly Denise Jones on 11 July 1974 in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York City, New York. As a teenager, she met Christopher Wallace, best known as Notorious B.I.G., who impacted her music career.

The Notorious B.I.G. invited her to join his group Junior M.A.F.I.A. They produced Conspiracy, their debut album, which became certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Some of Lil Kim's songs include Lady Marmalade, Magic Stick, Can't Hold Us Down, and Lighters Up.

Who is Lil Kim's daughter?

Royal Reign Jones Neil is the daughter of the notable founding member of the rap group Junior M.A.F.I.A Lil Kim. She was born when her mother was 39 years at Hackensack University Medical Centre in New Jersey, United States of America.

How old is Royal Reign?

Royal Reign Jones Neil's age is eight years old. She was born on 9 June 2014 under the zodiac sign Gemini. She has an American nationality with black ethnicity.

Who is Lil Kim's baby daddy?

The female rapper's baby daddy is Mr Papers, whose real name is Jeremy Neil. Mr Papers is a rapper and music producer who became known in the 1990s. He associated with Junior MAFIA at the early stage of his career.

Royal Reign Jones Neil's father and mother began dating in 2012 but separated in 2015, a year after her birth. There was also a battle for Reign's custody, but the fight later seized, and they began co-parenting her. The couple returned years after separating and tied the knot, keeping their relationship private.

What happened to Royal Reign's eye?

What eye condition does Lil Kim's daughter have? The rapper's daughter was born with Congenital Ptosis, an uncommon eye condition that causes the upper eyelid to drop lower than usual at birth. This condition can affect one or both eyes and may be present at birth or acquired later in life. While it is typically not hereditary, dominant inheritance is possible.

Both males and females can be affected by this condition, which can be caused by genetic or chromosomal defects or nerve damage that weakens muscles.

Is Royal Reign Jones Neil blind?

Although she has an eye condition, it has not impaired her vision, so she is not blind. As she continues to grow, Royal Reign Jones Neil's eyes appear to be correcting themselves, and it is possible that she may not require any treatment or surgery. However, her left eye is noticeably smaller than her right eye, resulting in an asymmetrical appearance.

Despite this, rumours have been circulating among fans and others that suggest otherwise, such as online trolls from famous rappers like 50 Cent directed toward her mother. However, she is enjoying her childhood and participating in activities such as walking in heels, suggesting that her vision is unaffected. Generally, Royal Reign Jones Neil's Instagram pictures and videos show how happy and healthy she is.

Rapper Lil Kim, daughter Royal Reign, and a guest arrive at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Royal Reign Jones Neil's net worth

For now, the youngster does not have a net worth but lives under the tutelage and wealth of her parents. Her mother, Lil Kim, has a net worth of $500,000, earned from her years of impressive career.

She has sold over 15 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide as a solo artist. She has also received several awards and has a double platinum album included in her achievements.

Royal Reign Jones Neil is a child born into a family of known rappers and entertainers. Although young, her eye condition has made her noticeable among many people. Many hope her eyes will become normal, and she might also dabble in show business and become prominent like her parents.

