Did Leah Askey destroy evidence? Here is everything you need to know

A lot of controversies have surrounded the case of the death of Betsy Faria, where Leah Askey was the prosecutor. The case became a headline hitter due to the prosecutor's involvement in destroying evidence and making false accusations. So, who is Leah Chaney?

Meet former Lincoln County Leah Chaney, who was accused of destroying evidence. Photo: @T3crawford on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Leah Askey, who now goes as Chaney, is an American lawyer and former prosecutor. She came to the limelight after being accused of wrongfully convicting Russ Faria for the death of his wife, Betsy. She now practices private law.

Leah Askey's profile and bio

Full name Leah Wommack Chaney Gender Female Date of birth 1st of October 1975 Place of birth United States of America Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Chris Chaney Occupation Attorney

How old is Leah Chaney?

She was born on October 1st, 1975. As of 2023, Leah Askey's age is 47 years. Her star sign is Libra.

Where is Leah Chaney from?

She is a US native, born and bred. However, not much about Leah Askey's family is in the open. Details about her parents, siblings and upbringing remain unknown.

Education

The American prosecutor went to Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Missouri. After high school, she joined Saint Louis University, where she got her Juris Doctor. Later she went to San Deigo State University and the University of Missouri to further her studies.

Leah Chaney with her son. Photo: @chrisleahchaney on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

Leah is an acclaimed attorney and prosecutor in the United States, and she has occasionally appeared in the media for various cases. After finishing her studies, she established a law office in Lincoln County, Missouri. She then became the elected prosecuting attorney for Lincoln County.

The Betsy Fair case

Chaney came to the limelight due to the case of the death of Betsy Fair, where she was the prosecutor. Betsy was stabbed in her home in Troy, Missouri, in 2011. Her husband Russ was arrested and charged with the death in November 2013.

However, Russ was found innocent in late 2015 and promptly sued the prosecution and investigators, saying that DA Leah Askey and the police generated evidence, ignored exonerating evidence, and refused to investigate the other obvious suspect, Pam Hupp. During Russ's retrial, two additional pieces of evidence that should have been shown during his initial trial were presented.

What happened to Leah Askey?

The former Lincoln County DA spoke with KSDK in July 2021 about the allegations about how she handled the Faria case. She spoke out when current Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood announced that Pam Hupp had been legally charged with Betsy's death. He also claimed Russ's case was "driven by ego and a prosecutor working toward an agenda rather than the truth."

Leah Askey's apology

Since her removal as DA, Leah Askey, now Leah Wommack Chaney, has moved on to work as an attorney and counsellor at Chaney Law Group, a private law firm in Lincoln County, Missouri. However, the former Lincoln County prosecutor has also stated that she will no longer remain silent, let alone have her character assassinated for no reason.

In an interview, she said that people had made attempts to get her disbarred. She added that everything she did when she was DA was to ensure things went in the right direction, and she has no regrets about how she handled the case.

Leah Askey's TV show

Was the DA in The Thing About Pam real? In 2022, NBC News Studios produced a true crime comedy-drama television miniseries titled The Thing About Pam, and it showed the involvement of Pam Hupp in the death of Besty Fraia. The miniseries starred Renée Zellweger as Pam, Katy Mixon as Betsy, Josh Duhamel as Joel Schwartz, Gideon Adlon as Mariah Day, Glenn Fleshler as Russ and Judy Greer as Leah.

What happened to the judge in The Thing About Pam?

At the end of the first season miniseries, Pam was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing Betsy. Russ got engaged to Carol McAfee. The judge involved in the case was Christina Mennemeyer.

Wommack Chaney with her husband, Chris. Photo: @Chris Leah Chaney on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is no evidence that Judge Mennemeyer is still a judge since she was removed as presiding judge by Patrick S. Flynn in 2018. According to The Cinemaholic, she still resides in Troy, Missouri.

Who is Leah Askey's ex-husband?

The former Missouri DA has been married twice. After she divorced her first husband, she got married to Chris Chaney and changed her last name from Askey to Chaney. However, there have been conflicts between Leaha and her ex-husband, where she has accused him of trying to get her disbarred.

What is Leah Askey's net worth?

Chaney now has a successful career running a private law firm. However, he has not disclosed details about her salary and net worth.

Since getting voted out as a District Attorney, Leah Askey, now Chaney, is an attorney and counsellor at Chaney Law Group. She has maintained a low profile with her husband and family.

READ ALSO: JustPearlyThings' age, real name, boyfriend, career, education, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about JustPearlyThings. Born as Hannah Pearl Davis, she is an American YouTuber, podcaster and social media influencer.

Due to her content's controversy, targeting a specific audience, Davis has garnered a considerable fan base on all her social media accounts.

Source: Briefly News