Where is Beth Thomas now of the Child of Rage? Everything to know

How is Beth from Child of Rage now? No one likes to be a victim of abuse, and it is not their fault that the victims may become anti-social in the future. But, it is always true that one can overcome any situation with the right care and proper education. That is the case for Beth Thomas, a famous personality in the USA who is a survivor of Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD). So, where is Beth Thomas now?

Beth is a professional nurse and author who seldom comes into the limelight. She was known as a 6-year-old child psychopath who wanted to murder her adoptive parents and her little brother. Apart from being a RAD survivor, she is also a famous author and entrepreneur. Additionally, the film Child Rage was based on her life to show the horrors of the family. So, where is Beth Thomas now?

Beth Thomas's profile and bio

Full name Beth Thomas Date of birth 1985 Age 38 years (As of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 Feet 6 Inches Weight 60 kgs (Approx) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married College University of Colorado Adoptive father Tim Tennent Adoptive mothers Julie Beth & Nancy Brother Jonathan Thomas Profession Nurse and Author Net worth $250,000

What is the true story of Beth Thomas?

Beth was born in 1985 in a Christian family in the United States. Thus, Beth Thomas’s age is 38 years as of 2023. She belongs to American nationality and White ethnicity. She resides in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States of America.

She was born in natural circumstances but later terrorized her family. Her mother died when she was just a year old, and she was left under the care of her adoptive parents, Tim and Julie Beth.

What happened to Beth Thomas’s biological father? After his sexual assault on his children, he was taken under police custody. Details about his whereabouts remain unknown.

Beth Thomas’s educational background

She completed her primary and high school education levels. She later went to the University of Colorado, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

What happened to Beth Thomas?

Beth passed through unspeakable things at the hands of her biological father. After her mother died, she was left under the care of her father, who abused them with her brother Jonathan Thomas. Her case received comprehensive media coverage and is one that stresses the fact that every action that takes place during childhood impacts either negatively or positively on the child.

Beth Thomas's adoption

A pastor and his wife later adopted Beth and her brother. She was only 19 months old, and her brother was seven months at the time. Tim and Julie did not know that the children had passed through severe physical and emotional abuse from their father at the time of adoption.

What treatment did Beth Thomas have?

The couple learned about their situation months later when Beth started behaving weirdly. She was already depressed and traumatized because she was deprived of motherly affection and was abused by her father. Shortly after, she started showing psychopathic symptoms when she threatened to hurt her parents and younger brother. Things worsened when she was caught red-handed while trying to kill her brother, and that is when she was taken to the hospital.

What is Beth Thomas’s profession?

Beth is a grown-up lady who has become a competent nurse and author. She even won Modern-Day Florence Nightingale Nursing Excellence Award. She credits her well-being to the clinical treatment and the empathy she received from her loved ones. The 35-year-old therapist is no longer a victim of RAD.

Also, Beth is an established author of the book More Than A Thread Of Hope. She also runs a business called Families By Design together with Nancy Thomas, her second adoptive mother. They are currently helping children who are suffering from Reactive Attachment Disorder.

Beth Thomas’s interview

Following an interview with a clinical psychologist, Beth agreed that if there were a chance, she would hurt her parents. The 1992 CBS film Child of Rage also documented her shocking encounter.

Her actions were so severe that her brother Jonathan got admitted to the hospital after she smashed his head on the concrete floor to kill him.

Following the sexual abuse and neglect she passed through at the hands of her father, Beth is said to have also exhibited inappropriate sexual behaviour towards her brother. During therapy, she admitted to squeezing, kicking, and hurting her brother’s private part. It was later found that her desire to hurt her brother stemmed from her experience.

What is Beth Thomas’s height?

Beth measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 60 kg. Her hair colour is brown, and her eyes are blue. As a nurse, she is a fitness enthusiast and eats healthy to maintain her incredible body shape.

What is Beth Thomas's sexuality?

Beth is straight and is married. She tied the knot with her husband on November 18, 2016. Currently, she lives with her husband in Flagstaff, Arizona. Details about her husband have not been provided.

What is Beth Thomas’s net worth?

She has a net worth estimated at $250,000, which she derives from her nursing and clinical therapist profession. Also, the movie Child Rage fetched her a considerable amount of money. She also sells her book on Amazon.

Where is Beth Thomas now? Her childhood story is not fascinating, but how she changed the narrative over the years is quite an accomplishment. She is a celebrated therapist and a reputed author.

