Who is Chuck Norris' wife? Everything to know about Gena O'Kelley

Gena O'Kelley is an American former model, actress and businesswoman who rose to stardom for being Chuck Norris' wife. Chuck is a renowned martial artist and actor best known for his appearance in the series Walker Texas Ranger (1990) and The Hitman (1991). The duo's marriage has stood the test for over two decades despite the 23 years of age difference between them, weathering a storm that nearly ended Gena's life.

Although Gena was in the public domain for years, only a few people knew about her before she married a celebrity. However, beyond her marriage to Chuck, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Gena O'Kelly's profile summary and bio

Full name Gena O'Kelly Nickname Gena Gender Female Date of birth August 10 1963 Age 59 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Ryan, Oklahoma, USA Current residence Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 57 Weight in kilograms 126 Body measurements in inches 32-28-32 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Chuck Norris Children 4 Parents Alan Gordon and Annette O'Kelley Siblings Elizabeth, Maureen and Eric Profession Former model, actress, philanthropist and businesswoman Facebook @Gena O'Kelley Norris

How old is Gena O'Kelley now?

The former model was born on August 10 1963, in Ryan, Oklahoma, USA. As of 2023, Gena O'Kelley's age is 59 years old. She holds American nationality and is of White ethnicity. Gena's zodiac sign is Leo.

Gena O'Kelley parents

Gena's parents are Alan Gordon and Annette O'Kelley. Alan worked as a safety officer at Hewlett-Packard and Kunde Estate Winery. Sadly, he passed away in 2008 from an undisclosed ailment. The businesswoman has three siblings. Her brother's name is Eric, while Maureen and Elizabeth are her sister's names.

Is Chuck Norris still married to Gena O Kelley?

Chuck and his wife, Gena, have enjoyed marital bliss for over two decades. After a year of dating, the couple tied the knot on November 28 1998.

Gena O'Kelley children

Gena has four biological children. Her first two children, Timothy Robert Hinschberger and Kelley Gene Tagudin, are from her first marriage to Gordon Hinschberger. From her marriage to Chuck Norris, the former model has a set of twins named Dakota Alan Norris and Danilee Kelly Norris. On the other hand, Chuck has two children from his previous marriage to Dianne Holechek and one from an extramarital affair.

Professional career

After completing her studies, Gena began her modelling career. She made several commercial appearances and was named the spokesperson for numerous reputable brands. In addition, the celebrity wife was ranked among the most fashionable and attractive models. Besides modelling, O'Kelley was also an actress. Some of her acting credits include:

Yes, Dear (2003)

(2003) Praise (2006)

(2006) Hannity (2009)

(2009) The Factor (2012)

(2012) TV2 Nyhetene (2019)

Gena O'Kelley's net worth

There has yet to be official information about O'Kelly's net worth. However, Chuck Norris' net worth is estimated at $70 million as of 2023. He has accumulated this bulk of wealth from a successful acting career.

Gena O'Kelley illness

In 2013, the ex-actress underwent an MRI scan for rheumatoid arthritis but soon after developed severe symptoms from an injection administered for the scan. The chemical element gadolinium was meant to help with more precise scan results, but O'Kelley began experiencing burning pain that eventually resulted in burning nerve pain and kidney problems.

Four years later, her husband announced his retirement from the film industry to look after his sick wife. The couple has since sued up to 11 medical companies for over $11 million in damages for what they termed as gadolinium toxicity.

Gena O'Kelley profiles

O'Kelley is active on Facebook, regularly posting pictures of her family. Conversely, Chuck is on Instagram under @chucknorris. He has 606 followers with 222 posts on the platform.

While the wives of most Hollywood stars, who are not in the film industry, may get shadowed by their husband's fame, Gena O'Kelley is not one of them. She might not be a big movie star, but the former model forged a path that has brought her joy, contentment and a sense of fulfilment.

