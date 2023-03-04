Despite being a celebrity wife, Lora Chaffins enjoys being behind the scenes and media spotlight. Unlike many people who use their relationship with celebrities to become famous and advance their scheme, Lora prefers being a wife who chooses a path that keeps her off the prying eyes of the internet and social media.

Lora Chaffin is a Kentucky-born American woman best known as the celebrity wife of Matt Long. Matt Long is a famous American actor best known for his role as Ezekiel Landon in the sci-fi drama series Manifest. His other hit movies include Jack and Bobby, Ghost Rider, and Sydney White. Matt Long's wife became a sensation after marrying the American actor in 2005.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lora Chaffins Long Gender Female Date of birth 1982 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Kentucky, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 167 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Religion Christianity Marital status Married Husband Matthew Clayton Long Children 2 Education Western Kentucky University Net worth $2 million

Background information

Lora Chaffin is a Caucasian American celebrity wife born in 1982 in Kentucky, United States of America. Lora Chaffins' age as of 2023 is 41 years. She possesses United States citizenship.

The actor's wife grew up in Kentucky and had her education in the state. Although there is little information about her early life, parents, and siblings, she attended Western Kentucky University, where she met the love of her life.

Career

The American celebrity wife only parades as a housewife as she has yet to share her interests and career goals in the media space. So, while some people consider her an actress and expect to watch Lora Chaffins' movies, there is nothing like that yet. Nevertheless, she accompanies her husband to events in and outside the entertainment industry.

Lora Chaffins' spouse, on the other hand, is a renowned actor who has featured in over 20 movies and television series combined since 2001. He played the lead role in the short-lived ABC drama series The Deep End in 2010 and also had the recurring role of Joey Baird in the AMC drama series Mad Men.

Shonda Rhimes cast him in the ABC pilot Gilded Lilys and her 2012 medical drama Private Practice, where he played a recurring role as Dr James Peterson.

Relationship and marriage

Lora Chaffins and Matt Long are from the state of Kentucky. They grew up in the same state and attended the same college, Western Kentucky University, where they met and started dating. Their love for each other grew, and they continued their relationship outside the campus.

After years of dating, they settled down as husband and wife. Chaffins and Long walked down the aisle on 23 April 2005 in a private wedding ceremony. Since their wedding event, they have remained happily married.

Interestingly, their union has produced two kids, a daughter and a son. Matt Long's kids were born six years apart, with their daughter born in 2014 and their son born in 2020. In their traditional conservative nature, the couple prefers to keep details about their children's lives away from social media.

However, Long shared pictures of his newborn son in 2020 and of him taking his daughter to Kings Canyon National Park on a backpacking trip.

Social media

While no account is known to be Lora Chaffins' Instagram page, her husband has significant followers on his verified Instagram page, with over 376,000 followers.

Net worth

Lora Chaffins' net worth is allegedly $2 million, though her career path is unknown. However, she and her husband live a lavish lifestyle.

Fast facts about Lora Chaffins

Who is Lora Chaffins? Lora Chaffin is a Kentucky-born American woman best known as the celebrity wife of Matt Long. Who is Lora Chaffins married to? She is married to Matt Long, a famous American actor best known for his role as Ezekiel Landon in the sci-fi drama series Manifest. How old is Matt Long's spouse? She will be 41 years old in 2023; she was born in 1982. Does Matt Long have a kid? Yes, the union with Lora has produced two kids, a daughter and a son. How much is Lora Chaffins worth? Chaffins' net worth is allegedly $2 million.

Lora Chaffins is the celebrity wife of the American actor Matt Long. The couple enjoys a happy marriage that has lasted since 2005 when they tied the knot. Lora lives away from social media and has kept many details about her personal life private while enjoying her marriage.

