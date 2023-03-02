Meet Colombian model Nicky Jam's ex-wife, Angélica Cruz: Details here

Angelica Cruz is the ex-wife of the American singer and rapper Nick Rivera Caminero, known professionally on stage as Nicky Jam. Cruz became a well-known celebrity after her less-than two years of marriage to the American singer. However, before her short-lived union with her ex-husband, she has been a bubbling fashion model and a businesswoman holding her tuff.

Angélica Cruz's relationship with her ex-husband was short-lived. Photo: @angelicruzm (modified by author)

Nicky Jam's ex-wife gathered a sizable fan base on social media, especially on Instagram, because of her works and delectable beauty. The South American model met her ex-husband on social media, and during an interview, Caminero described her as a beautiful woman who captured his heart from the word go.

Angélica Cruz's profile summary and bio

Full name Maria Angélica Cruz Gender Female Date of birth 14 December 1988 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Pereira, Colombia Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Latin America Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body size 34-24-36 Religion Christianity Father Cruz Mother Maria Torres Gonzales Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Nick Rivera Caminero (aka Nick Jam) Profession Fashion model, real estate agent, social media personality, businesswoman Net worth $3 million Instagram handle @angelicruzm

Background information

Maria is a real estate agent and social media personality born on 14 December 1988 in Pereira, Colombia. This means Angélica Cruz's age is 34 years. She grew up along with her siblings, one of whom is Dani Cruz. Although she has not revealed much about her parents, her mother's name is Maria Torres Gonzales.

Angélica maintains a good relationship with her family, especially with her mother and siblings. All her education, including higher learning, was in her home country.

Career

When Nicky Jam's first wife ventured into real estate, she rose fast and became a household name in the country's luxury real estate ventures. Besides being a model, Angélica is known for her role in the 2021 movie Tasmanian Devil.

Cruz is a social media influencer and serves as an ambassador for reputable national and international brands. Photo: @angelicruzm (modified by author)

As a social media influencer and personality, she boasts a fanbase of over 225 thousand followers while also being an ambassador for reputable national and international brands. Cruz is a successful businesswoman who co-founded a jewellery company known as Crisalida.

Who is Nicky Jam?

He is Angélica's ex-husband. Nicky Jam is an American singer and rapper famous for Latin Trap and Reggaeton songs. He is best known for hit songs like X, Travesura, En la Cam, Te Busco, and El Perdon.

Nicky Jam's ethnic background is Latin America. He was born in the United States before his family moved to Puerto Rico, where he could not adapt to the new lifestyle. After some years, he moved to Colombia, where he grew his musical talent and released some hit singles.

Nicky Jam and Angelica Cruz's relationship

Nicky Jam and his ex-wife met and fell in love online. Nicky said he was mesmerised by Cruz's beauty that he sent her a message to be his best friend, which she took for a hoax and did not respond to initially. Their love for each other grew large, and they ended up marrying. Jam and Cruz's wedding occurred in Medellin, Colombia, in February 2017.

Unfortunately, the lovebirds spent only some months together before they parted ways. Angélica Cruz's divorce from her ex-husband made headlines and was finalised in August 2018. The only known reason for their divorce remained irreconcilable differences.

Net worth

Angélica Cruz's net worth is allegedly $1.1 million. The Colombian model and real estate professional has amassed wealth from numerous engagements, including acting and being a brand ambassador.

Angélica Cruz is a Colombian model, social media personality, real estate agent and businesswoman who has become a known figure in the Colombian real estate sector. She found love with Nicky Jam, and they married for some months before they went their separate ways. However, despite their marriage for over a year, no children from the union existed.

