Get to know more about Romeo Jon Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's son

Jon Bon Jovi is the lead singer and co-founder of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi. He is also the father of three children, including his oldest son, Romeo Jon Bongiovi. Since birth, he has been in the spotlight and exposed to the entertainment industry. Discover more exciting facts about Jon Bon Jovi's son in this article!

Romeo Jon Bongiovi is expected to set himself apart from his famous father and is making a name for himself in the music industry. His father is a multi-talented artist adept at writing and producing music, singing, and rapping. His siblings have also followed in their father's footsteps already.

Romeo Jon Bongiovi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Romeo Jon Bongiovi Gender Male Date of birth 29 March 2004 Age 18 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jon Bon Jovi Mother Dorothea Hurley Siblings Jake Hurley, Jesse, Stephanie Relationship status Single Famous as Jon Bon Jovi's son

Romeo Jon Bongiovi’s bio

Romeo Jon Bongiovi was born and raised in Palm Beach, Florida, United States. He is the youngest in a family of four children: three siblings, two brothers and one sister. He was born to parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley and is of white ethnicity.

The names of Jon Bon Jovi's brothers are Jake Hurley and Jesse. On the other hand, his sister is Stephanie. He is very close to his siblings and often publicly appears with them. Romeo Jon Bongiovi’s siblings are involved in the entertainment industry and very supportive of each other.

The celebrity child is a devout Christian, with religion playing an essential role in his formative years. Jon Bongiovi’s family reportedly lives in Florida, United States.

Romeo had an exciting childhood growing up in the spotlight, with his father being a world-renowned singer. Despite his celebrity status, his parents ensured he had a normal upbringing and always supported his interests.

How old is Romeo Bongiovi?

Romeo Jon Bongiovi’s age is 18 years as of this writing. He will turn 19 in a few weeks. The celebrity child was born on 29 March 2004, making him an Aries.

Is Romeo Jon Bongiovi in college?

No. Romeo is reportedly currently in high school in Manhattan. His mother revealed they could not wait for him to graduate high school and attend college.

Who is Romeo Jon Bongiovi’s girlfriend?

The teenager is currently single and focused on his studies. Some people assume Romeo Jon Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are an item but that is not the case. It is his brother Jake who is dating the Stranger Things actress. Jake Hurley and Millie Bobby Brown rumoured relationship began in June 2021.

Romeo Jon Bongiovi’s Instagram

Unlike some of his siblings and parents, he is not on social media. Despite coming from a celebrity family, he has maintained a low-key profile since childhood.

Is Jon Bon Jovi married?

Yes, Jon Bon Jovi is married. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, since 1989. The couple has four children together.

What does Stephanie Rose Bongiovi do for a living?

Jovi's daughter is a production assistant and model. She graduated with a liberal arts degree from the university. Her famous works include Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes and House Hunters.

Why did Bon Jovi's voice change?

Jon Bon Jovi's recent performances have been criticized on social media due to his struggle to sing his hit tracks. There could be several causes for his vocal issues, including COVID-19, ageing, technical difficulties, and the absence of Richie Sambora. Although Jon has not discussed long-term COVID effects, he did mention being unable to sing for at least two weeks.

Romeo Jon Bongiovi is very close to his siblings and often appears with them in public. Even though his siblings are all involved in the entertainment industry, they are very supportive of each other and share close ties. He is often seen spending quality time with them and cherishes the moments he shares with his family.

