What do you know about Jamal Harrison Bryant's daughter Topaz Bryant?

Jamal Harrison Bryant is a third-generation minister and the founding pastor of the Empowerment Temple A.M.E. Church, also considered the fastest-growing African Methodist Episcopal church in the denomination's 200-year history. His daughter, Topaz Bryant, shares his passion for preaching. Here is what we know about her and the family.

Topaz Bryant and Jamal Bryant are well-known figures in their church but have also gathered a significant fanbase in and around America. Before we further detail their careers, here is a profile summary of Topaz.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Topaz A. Bryant Date of birth 1998 (date and month undisclosed) Age 25 years of age (2023) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Georgia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde as of 2023 Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jamal Harrison Bryant and Crystal Madison Siblings John Karston Bryant, Adore Bryant, Grace Bryant, and Angel Bryant (half-siblings) Profession Preacher, CEO, motivational speaker Education Southeastern University, (Pastoral Studies/Counselling), Free Chapel College (Ministerial Leadership) Native language English Social media pages Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube (unconfirmed)

Although she is only in her mid-20s, she has already established herself as a standout figure in her local community. Topaz is fast becoming an easily-recognisable figure in preaching and has already gathered a significant fanbase online. Here is what else we know about her.

Who is Topaz Bryant's father?

As we discussed, Jamal Bryant is her father and an important figure in the congregation. Besides being a senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, he is also a successful author.

Did Jamal Bryant have a baby?

He has five children; Topaz, John Karston, Adore, Grace, and Angel.

How old is Topaz Bryant?

She is 25 years of age at the time of writing.

Who is Topaz Bryant's mother?

Topaz Bryant’s mother is Crystal Madison, but there is not much other public information on her besides that; her parents are no longer together.

Is Jamal Bryant’s daughter a preacher?

Like her father, she went into the family preaching career and even had her organisation under Topaz Bryant Ministries. She preaches at the same congregation as her father, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Topaz Bryant’s education

According to her LinkedIn, she attended Southeastern University, where she studied Pastoral Studies/Counselling), and Free Chapel College, where she studied Ministerial Leadership.

Topaz Bryant’s net worth

She has no available confirmed net worth.

Topaz Bryant’s social media pages

Topaz Bryant’s Instagram is @topazbryant, where she has 48.1 thousand followers as of March 2023. Her stepmother, Giselle’s Instagram is @gizellebryant, with 710 thousand followers. Despite online curiosity about her half-sibling, Adore Bryant’s Instagram account does not seem to exist.

Thanks to her well-respected father, Topaz Bryant may already have an established name within her community. However, she has begun to pave her way in the congregation, even venturing on her own.

