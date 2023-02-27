Where is Lacey Chabert's sister, Chrissy Chabert, today?

Chrissy Chabert is an American national famous for being the eldest celebrity sister of American media personality Lacey Chabert. She grew up in Purvis, Mississippi and is a chef by profession. However, her absence from the media has raised questions about her whereabouts.

Chrissy's parents are Tony and Julie Chabert, who have other children besides her. Unlike their sister Lacey, Chrissy and Tony Chabert do not have careers in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, they lost their sister, Wendy, on the 24th of November 2021 in a car accident.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Chrissy Chabert Gender Female Date of birth 20 November 1976 Age 45 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Purvis, Mississippi, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 cm Weight in kilograms 84 kg Weight in pounds 185 Ibs Eye colour Green Hair colour Black Children Max and Ethan Taylor Marital status Married Education University of Southern Mississippi Occupation Chef and restaurateur Net worth Approximately $500,000

Who is Tony Chabert?

Tony Chabert is an American national from Texas, United States of America. He belongs to the white ethnicity. Although much is not known about him, reports mention that he is Lacey Chabert's father and an entrepreneur by profession.

Julie Chabert

Julie Chabert is the wife of Tony Chabert and a mother to foud children: Chrissy, Lacey, Tony and Wendy Chabert.

Lacey Chabert's sister

One of Lacey's sisters is Chrissy Chabert. She was born in the USA on 20 November 1978. As of 2023, Chrissy is 45 years old, and she works as a chef. She is a chef.

Chrissy Chabert's siblings

Her other siblings are Tony Chabert, Wendy Chabert and Lacey Chabert. Tony Juniour Chabert is the youngest of the three.

Who is Chrissy Chabert's husband?

Reports state that Chrissy has kept her personal life away from the media. However, she is reportedly married to a man whose last name is Taylor.

How did Lacey Chabert's sister die?

The American model and celebrity sister, Wendy Chabert, died in a car accident on the 24th of November 2021.

Did Lacey Chabert lose her sister?

Lacey Chabert lost her sister Wendy through a tragic accident. She penned the most heartfelt message, which also confirmed her death for the questions that surfaced following this news and it said,

My beautiful sister, Wendy! Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone. We love and adore you more than we can ever say, and we will continue to forever and ever. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much.

What is Lacey Chabert's net worth?

Her growth and talent in acting have allowed her to star in many films, which have mainly contributed to her $4 million net worth.

Is Lacey Chabert leaving Hallmark?

She will not be leaving Hallmark as she has extended her terms with them, according to Genius Celebs.

Who is the most popular female Hallmark actress?

Lacey Chabert is the most popular female Hallmark actress. She is known for her roles in films such as Mean Girls, Love on Safari, Haul out the Holly, and Groundswell.

This article has provided insights into the latest updates regarding Lacey Chabert's sister, Chrissy Chabert. Her absence from social media has made it challenging to keep up with new developments in her life.

