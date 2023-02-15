The personal life of Ben Baller's wife, Nicolette Lacson

Nicolette Lacson is a Filipino-American humanitarian and animal rights activist who has a career as a model, actress, and swimwear designer. However, Lacson only came to the limelight following her marriage to Ben Baller, who is an American music producer, jewellery designer, and entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California. How did they meet? Where is Nicolette Lacson?

Nicolette Lacson is famous for her role in the TV Series Funny or Die Presents. However, she credits most of her success as a designer and fashion industry entrepreneur.

Nicolette Lacson’s profile and bio

What is Nicolette Lacson's nationality?

The celebrated swimwear designer was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 2, 1997. Thus, Nicolette Lacson's age is 26 years as of 2023, and she holds Filipino and American nationality. Her Zodiac sign is Aries.

Nicolette Lacson's education

She attended elementary and high school in her local hometown. Later, she attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.

Nicolette Lacson's career

Lacson was always passionate about modelling at a tender age. She started modelling professionally when she was featured in teen magazines. In 2002, she participated in the Miss Philippines USA pageant. She became second runner-ups-up.

Adding to her achievements, she bagged the title of Miss Philippines Tourism when the beauty pageant was held in San Fernando Valley. Later, she starred as an Asian Nurse in the TV show Funny or Die Presents.

Nicolette Lacson's spouse

She is happily married to Ben Baller, an American music producer, DJ, and designer. He began designing and selling jewellery in the spring of the year 2005. Within no time, he gained fame as one of the most celebrated jewellers in the country.

His jewellery clients are big stars like Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Tom Cruise, etc. In addition, he expanded his business and launched a clothing line called Superism and began a new venture of pens named VVS Pens.

Baller was born on January 27, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Thus, he is 50 years as of 2023. He follows the Christian religion.

Besides the jewellery design, Baller is famous for his massive collection of cars. He owns various supercars such as the Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes S class, Ferrari, and BMW series cars.

Nicolette Lacson's marriage

Baller and Nicolette began dating in 2010. Their flourishing relationship turned into an engagement on February 25, 2011. A year later, on February 25, 2012, the happy couple exchanged their wedding vows. They are blessed with three adorable children: London, Ryder, and Kaia.

What is Nicolette Lacson's net worth?

Nicolette's net worth, estimated at $7 million, is derived from her acting and modelling professions. Baller has a net worth of $100 million, derived mainly from his jewellery business. They are successful in their respective careers, enabling them to live quality and luxurious lifestyles.

How did Ben Baller get rich?

Baller earned his net worth through his incredible jewellery designs and various successful companies that he has founded. He is the founder of IF & CO., a company known for its speciality diamond-encrusted jewellery.

Nicolette Lacson's Instagram

The celebrated model is active across various social media platforms. You can connect with her on Instagram @nicc_la. She currently boasts over 90k followers and primarily posts about her modelling and family.

You can also follow Baller on @benballer, who is active with a substantial fan following of over 2 million followers.

Above is the personal life of Ben Baller's wife, Nicolette Lacson. She is a well-known talented model and a swimwear designer. She has also worked as an animal rights activist.

