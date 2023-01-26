Who is Cameila Kath and where is she from? All about her

Cameila Kath is an American actress known for her work in various films and television productions such as Buchanan High, Roundabout and The Killing Time. She also rose to fame after marrying Terry Kath, an American musician whose life was unfortunately short-lived. In attempts to try and move on, Cameila married Kiefer Sutherland, who fathers her second daughter Sara Sutherland. Here are some unknown facts about Cameila Emily Ortiz Kath.

The 70-year-old Puerto Rican native is a mother to two children that have followed in their parents' footsteps. Interestingly, her first-born daughter, Michelle, is a producer, while her youngest one, Sarah Sutherland, is an actress. Here are some unknown facts about Cameila Emily Ortiz Kath.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Cameila Emily Ortiz Kath Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1953 Age 70 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Puerto Rico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 cm Weight in kilograms 60 kg Weight in pounds 132 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Children Michelle Kath Sinclair, Sarah Sutherland Marital status Married Education University of California Occupation Actress, writer and film producer Net worth Approximately $1.4 million

Who is Cameila Emily Ortiz?

Cameila is an American actress, film producer and beautician with Latina origins. She rose to popularity after moving to America, where she pursued her showbiz career, which has won her accolades. She is famous for her roles in movies like Terror on Tour, The Killing Time and Fake Out.

She has also been credited as the writer of a TV series titled The Nanny, produced in 1999 and is about the life of a saleswoman who loses her boyfriend.

Where is Cameila from?

Cameila was born in Puerto Rico and later relocated to the Californian city of West Hollywood where she obtained her university bachelor’s degree.

Cameila Kath’s age

As of 2023, Cameila is 70 years old. She was born on 22 September 1953 in the United States of America. She celebrates her birthday on this date and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

How old is Jeff Lynne?

The English musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer is 76 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 December 1947 in Shard End, Birmingham, United Kingdom. Thus, his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Cameila Kath and Jeff Lynne married in 2017.

Cameila Kath’s net worth

Sources state that she managed to generate an approximate net worth of $1.4 million. Her husband, Jeff Lynne has a net worth of $60 million.

Who is Cameila Kath’s husband?

Her husband, Jeff Lynne is a British native currently residing in America with his family. As a child, Jeff was passionate about music, such that he formed his first band, The Rockin’ Hellcats in his teenage years. In 1970, he co-founded the Electric Light Orchestra, which is responsible for producing songs that include 10538 Overture, Evil Woman, Telephone Line, Strange Music and many more.

Does Cameila Kath have children?

From her previous marriages, Cameila has two children. Her daughter Michelle Kath Sinclair was born in Los Angeles, California on 19 May 1976. Michelle lost her father Terry Kath at the tender age of two. As a tribute to him, she produced a documentary titled The Terry Kath Experience, which has since received good reviews.

Michelle is married to a Scottish actor, Adam Sinclair, whom she met on the set of To End All Wars in 2001. Michelle and Adam were blessed with two children, Hamish and Robert.

Cameila’s other daughter, Sarah Sutherland, is an upcoming actress born on 18 February 1998 in Los Angeles. She studied performing arts at Tisch School of Arts and has already made her acting debut through a television series, Veep.

Cameila Kath and Kiefer Sutherland

The two met on set for a movie they both featured in, which was produced in 1987. Cameila and Kiefer were already a couple by the time the movie premiered and they got married on 12 September 1987. Kiefer was Cameila’s second husband after Terry Kath. However, they filed for divorce in 1990.

What were Terry Kath’s last words?

Terry Alan Kath was an American guitarist and singer in the iconic American rock band Chicago. During the prime of his music career, he drew praises from the likes of highly-acclaimed musicians like Ray Charles and Jimi Hendrix. His life was short-lived as he died in the presence of his friend, Don Johnson. His last words were, “What do you think I’m going to do?”.

Cameila Kath is an American media personality who has carved out a name for herself in America’s entertainment industry. She has experienced difficulties in her previous marriages but is seeing some success in her third marriage with Jeff Lynne.

