Where is Kristina Sunshine Jung now? The untold story of George Jung's daughter

Kristina Sunshine Jung, who has referred to herself as the daughter of a smuggler, is an American national who became popular after the release of Blow. This crime film was inspired by her father's life, George Jung. She is also a business owner, an actress, and a mother of three children.

Some people who have experienced difficult upbringings resort to involving themselves in situations not considered ideal. Kristina is one of those people, but her story is different. She has chosen to earn an honest living and not follow in her parent's footsteps. Below we learn more about her.

Profile summary

Full name Kristina Sunshine Jung Gender Female Age 44 years of age as of 2022 Date of birth 1 August 1978 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 cm Weight in kilograms 58 kg Weight in pounds 127 Ibs Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Occupation Entrepreneur, Actress Net worth Approximately $150,000

Who is Sunshine Jung?

Kristina Sunshine Jung is an American entrepreneur and less-known actress. She was born on 1 August 1978 in the United States of America. She is best recognized as the daughter of George Jung, a late American national famous for trafficking drugs in the 80s.

Kristina Jung's daughter

She had a daughter named Athena Karan, who unfortunately died in a horrific car accident on 16 January 2021. Athena was 19 years old at the time of her death, and besides her short-lived life, no other information is known about her.

Kristina Sunshine Jung's photos

Kristina's privatization of her Instagram account has challenged accessing her photos. But from the photos available on the internet, Kristina is seen mainly with her late father, and photos of her mother are rare to find.

Kristina Sunshine Jung's mother

When Kristina's mother, Mirtha Jung, was pregnant, she heavily used drugs. She faced several arrests, which made it impossible for her to be involved in her daughter's life. A turning point for her came during one of her times in prison. After she stopped her substance intake, Mirtha decided to end her marriage with George Jung.

Kristina Sunshine Jung's net worth

Kristina's net worth is estimated to be approximately $150,000 and is generated from her clothing business called Boston George Apparel and acting career. Unlike her parents, Kristina's net worth is obtained legally.

Who played Kristina Sunshine Jung in Blow?

Blow is a 2011 crime film about the life of George Jung and his involvement with the Medellin Cartel headed by Pablo Escobar. In the film, Emma Roberts played the character of Kristina Sunshine Jung. Roberts is a renowned American actress who has starred in movies that include Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, and Valentine's Day.

Where is Kristina Sunshine Jung now?

Ever since the passing of her daughter and father, Kristina has not appeared many times in the media, and this has also been the case following the divorce from her husband. As of now, she is said to be residing in Santa Rosa, California, with her three children.

How much money did George Jung make?

During the peak of his career, George accrued a large sum of money. Reports state that he had a net worth of approximately $100 million and made close to $250,000 million per month. When he began operating in the drug industry, he made far less than he earned after his association with Pablo Escobar. However, what goes up must come down. At the time of his death, he is said to have allegedly had a net worth of only $10,000.

What happened to Kristina Sunshine Jung?

Kristina reportedly had a difficult upbringing as her parents were often involved in dealing with narcotics. As a result, she spent most of her childhood with her grandparents because her parents were prison regulars. Kristina had to adjust to her new reality after her grandfather passed away and she went to live with her aunt.

Did George Jung know Pablo Escobar?

George Jung knew Pablo Escobar. He helped the Medellin Cartel leader smuggle drugs into the United States of America. Jung was introduced to Pablo by his fellow inmate Carlos Lehder, and Carlos and George bought a plane used to smuggle narcotics into the country. They made millions of dollars in a short space of time. Besides trafficking drugs, Jung would also be sent to execute people as instructed by Escobar.

Did Kristina ever visit George Jung?

It has not been verified whether Kristina visited his father or not when he was in prison, but it seems she did not. However, the father and daughter pair were reported to have reconciled after her father was released from prison. They even launched a business together called Boston George Apparel & Inc.

Who is George Jung's ex-wife?

His ex-wife Mirtha Jung was born in Cuba on 3 December 1952. She grew up in an area that was impoverished and dangerous, and this unknown area is responsible for her introduction to using drugs. Her relationship with George started in February 1975, and they got married two years later. Before being introduced to him, Mirtha was already a drug addict, and she was also a part of the Medellin Cartel.

Kristina Sunshine Jung did not have the perfect childhood, but she persevered through it all to a point where she could stand up for herself. She has worked her way up to success and did not cut corners.

