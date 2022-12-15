How did Steve Irwin die? Here is the untold story of The Crocodile Hunter

Steve Irwin was a popular Australian zookeeper, environmentalist, and conservationist among others. His popularity around the globe resulted from his limitless encounters with dangerous animals such as snakes and crocodiles. Steve’s death came as a shock for many and even sparked criticism. He would have been 60 years old in 2022 and millions are still asking how Steve Irwin died as his legacy lives on 16 years later.

A collage photo of the infamous television personality, Steve Irwin. Photo: @steve_irwin_legacy on Instagram (modified by author)

A non-profit organization named PETA came guns blazing on Twitter following the announcement of The Crocodile Hunter’s death. According to it, Steve Irwin's death was caused by what it considers reckless behaviour which was displayed by Steve in his television shows. Here is more about the late wildlife educator.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Robert Irwin Gender Male Date of birth February 22, 1962 Date of death September 4, 2006 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Upper Ferntree Gully, Victoria, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 179 cm Weight in kilograms 78 kg Weight in pounds 172 Ibs Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Children 2 Spouse Terri Irwin Net worth Approximately $10 million

What did Steve Irwin discover?

Irwin and his father discovered a small snapping turtle in 1980 which lives in freshwater. The turtle in question lives only in Central Queensland, Australia. Although the animal he discovered is not classified as endangered, sources state that its limited range means that it is on a decline.

How Many animals did Steve Irwin save?

In partnership with his family, Steve has helped save more than 100, 000 animals. The Australian Zoo and its Wildlife Hospital has also been pivotal in helping administer treatments to animals who were affected by the devastating 2019-2020 Australian bushfires.

What did PETA say about Irwin?

The organization made criticizing comments about the late Crocodile Hunter, stating that his attack resulted from him harassing a stingray. “He dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile and wrestled wild animals who were minding their business”, says PETA.

The statement further continued, and mentioned that Steve’s actions were not in line with his message of protecting wildlife. PETA added that Steve taking animals away from their mothers and demanding them to perform as Steve did, is harassment.

However, tweeps would not allow the organization to tarnish the legacy that Steve Irwin has left behind. Dan Clark came to Irwin’s rescue and said, Steve Irwin saved a lot of animals and educated millions globally about them. Dan commended the organization’s work of helping animals and further requested that they be fair.

Another supporter said, "His methods may not have been ideal but his enthusiasm for animals and their protection was incredibly transparent. He taught a lot of people about nature and the environment."Harassing a ray"? Unless the Irwin family has shown you the footage, complete speculation”.

Why is Steve Irwin a hero?

Steve was considered a hero because he exuded passion and dedication in his fight for saving and conserving wildlife. Reports state that he cared for animals, and helped relocate dangerous ones to areas where they were protected from being harmed by humans.

Pictures displaying the late Steve Irwin doing what he knows best. Photo: @steve_irwin_legacy on Instagram (modified by author)

When did the Crocodile Hunter die?

He sadly died on September 4, 2006 after a tragic event of being attacked by a large stingray during filming. Irwin and his team were on their eighth day of filming for their other project when this incident took place. His cameraman Justin Lyons told the media that what is usually a calm specie (stingray) appeared in front of them and started stabbing Steve uncontrollably with its tail. They normally continue filming even when Steve is hurt, but he realized that this injury was major after seeing Steve in a pool of blood.

Initially, “Irwin thought it punctured his lung. All they could tell was that there was a two-inch injury right over his heart with blood pouring out”, sources reported. Steve was pronounced dead a few seconds after reaching the medics.

What animal did Steve Irwin fear the most?

Furthermore, the fear of animals and Steve Irwin almost do not match given that he has dealt with the deadliest creatures during his career. However, the animals he feared were parrots and similar birds, while hippos were on his list of the most feared.

What is Steve Irwin famous for?

Steve is well-known for a television show titled The Crocodile Hunter which was released from 1992 to 2006. In most episodes of the show, Irwin engaged in dare-devil activities such as coming into close contact with crocodiles, such that he captivated audiences of the show. While he received criticism for his actions, Irwin maintained that taking risks like those helped to raise awareness “for threatened but dangerous animals and enabled viewers to directly appreciate their power, beauty, and uniqueness”.

Steve Irwin was popularly known for the love he had for animals and his passion for educating the masses about wildlife. Even though he is no more, the memories he left and certainly his concerning actions that would have audiences grabbing onto their couches, will live on.

