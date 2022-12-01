How much does Milliken Fishing make and where does he live?

Ben Milliken, popularly known as Miliken Fishing, is a well-known YouTuber. He was born on the 28th of June, 1989, in the United States. His content mainly features his fishing adventures with his wife, where they catch various fish and learn more about them.

The YouTube channel Milliken Fishing has had much success since it was started on the 19th of October, 2015. It now has accumulated over 496k subscribers as of December 2022, with about 118 million views in total.

Milliken Fishing's profiles and bio

Full name Ben Milliken Gender Male Date of birth 28th of June, 1989 Place of birth Nebraska, The United States Age 33 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Ethnicity Caucasian Nationality American Height 5 feet and 10 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Rebecca Christine Occupation YouTuber Net worth $1.5 million Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Milliken Fishing?

He was born on the 28th of June 1989. As of 2022, Milliken Fishing's age is 33 years. His star sign is Cancer.

Where is Milliken Fishing from?

He was born in Nebraska, The United States. He is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is caucasian. Not much is known about his parents, upbringing or siblings.

Career

Ben is a YouTuber who has had much success in the industry. Milliken Fishing's videos on YouTube mainly feature his adventures with his wife and friends, where they catch and display various types of fish.

Milliken Fishing's YouTube

His YouTube channel was started on the 19th of October, 2015. It now has accumulated over 496k subscribers as of December 2022, with about 118 million views in total. In its description, he shows much love for what he does.

This channel was created to share my passion for fishing and the outdoors in general with the World. Fishing is a huge part of my life. I love bass fishing tournaments, making my own tackle, travelling to places I've never been, drinking beer and sharing time on the water with my favourite people. My goal is to produce the best videos on YouTube, make you feel like you were right there with me and share what I've learned to make you a better fisherman.

Throughout his career, Ben has invested a lot of money in the boats he uses for fishing. Currently, his boat is made of wood, and it is 36 feet long and 12 feet wide.

Milliken Fishing's merch

In most of his videos, Ben is seen wearing tinted sunglasses and has made a business out of it by selling them. The Milliken Fishing's sunglasses are the largest framed polarized sunglasses with a wrapped style for maximum light reduction for sight fishing. They utilize moulded polymer ear and nose Snugpads for comfort and grip, available with Waterland HueView polycarbonate mirrored lenses or Waterland Mineral Glass lenses.

Who is Milliken Fishing's wife?

Ben is often seen in his video with his wife, Rebecca Christine. The pair got married in 2016 and have two children together. They also own a pet dog.

How much is Milliken Fishing's net worth?

Ben has had a successful YouTube career. He earns $111.66 thousand a year. As of December 2022, his net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million.

Milliken Fishing has gained a massive fanbase over the years. His channel is majorly educative for those interested in catching fish.

