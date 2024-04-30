Sam Heughan's wife: is he married? A look at his dating history

Sam Heughan is a Scottish actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur best known for portraying Jamie Fraser in the drama series Outlander. His other notable appearances include A Princess for Christmas, Island At War, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Bloodshot. Following his impressive performances, most fans have been curious about his dating history. So, who is Sam Heughan's wife?

Since Outlander hit the screens in 2014, fans cannot get enough of Jamie Fraser and the real-life character who plays him. Sam is fond of publicity displaying his love for Claire Fraser in the series, but in real life, he is very secretive about his dating life. So, does Sam Heughan have a girlfriend?

What is Sam Heughan's age?

Sam, whose full name is Sam Roland Heughan (age 44 years in 2024), was born on April 30, 1980, in Balmaclellan, Scotland and grew up alongside his brother Cirdan Heughan. He attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, Scotland.

Who is Sam Heughan's wife?

The Scottish actor is single. However, he is perceived to be in a relationship with Claire Fraser, his on-screen wife, portrayed by Caitriona Balfe. Their on-screen chemistry is super-convincing, but they are just good friends.

Although Heughan is still on the hunt for the love of his life, he has dated several women. Here are some of Sam Heughan's relationships:

1. Monika Clarke

Monika is an Australian model signed to Wilhelmina Models. Sam and Clarke were rumoured to be dating after they kissing in public on March 7, 2022, in New York City. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the allegations.

2. Amy Shiels

Amy Shiels is an Irish film and television actress who has appeared in films like Twin Peaks, Slaughter, Veronica Guerin and Final Fantasy XV. Amy and Heughan were rumoured to have dated in 2014 and 2016, but the rumours were not confirmed.

3. MacKenzie Mauzy

MacKenzie Mauzy is an American actress who played Phoebe Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2006 to 2008. Sam and Mauzy reportedly dated from 2016 to 2018. Rumours sparked when they were spotted together at the 2017 Oscar party.

4. Cody Kennedy

He allegedly dated actress, writer and model Cody Kennedy for a few months in 2014. Little was known about their relationship and when they parted ways.

Who is Sam Heughan's child?

He does not have a child. However, there were rumours that he had a daughter with American actress Mackenzie Mauzy, but those rumours appear unfounded.

Does Sam Heughan have a twin brother?

He has a brother named Cirdan Heughan, named after The Lord of the Rings character Cirdan. They were both featured as members of the band Gandolf's Garden. They share a strong bond, and it is easy to mistake them for twins, although Cirdan is older than Sam.

Who was Sam Heughan kissing?

On March 7, 2022, the Outlander star was spotted in New York City, locking lips with a woman, Monika Clarke. The pair were having a good time at Café Select in the Soho neighbourhood of the Big Apple.

Is Sam Heughan secretly in love with Caitriona Balfe?

Heughan has worked with Irish actress and model Caitriona Balfe in the drama series Outlander. In the series, they are portrayed as husband and wife, but in reality, they are good friends and not in love.

In a 2020 BBC podcast, he likened their relationship to that of siblings, saying,

We're like brothers and sisters now. We know each other well, and we've been working together for six years, which is just crazy. She's like my sister and tells me exactly what I'm doing wrong, and I need to know these things!

Is Caitriona Balfe married in real life?

Caitriona is married to music producer Tony McGill. On August 18, 2021, she announced the birth of their son. The pair dated for two years before they got engaged in 2018.

Is Sam Heughan married to Mackenzie Mauzy?

Heughan has never been married. MacKenzie married Premier Lacrosse League player Scott Ratliff in Big Sur, California, on October 1, 2022.

Is Sam Heughan still married?

He is single. Although Heughan is still on the hunt for the love of his life, he has dated a few high-profile women. In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Heughan defended his reasons for being single:

Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year. I travel a lot and try to do other projects during my downtime, so my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually.

How rich is Sam Heughan?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a net worth of $4 million. He derives his earnings from his thriving career in the film industry. He also earns from his different entrepreneurial ventures.

Details about Sam Heughan's wife rose following his thrilling love for Claire on the drama series Outlander. As seen above, Sam has never been married but has dated several women.

