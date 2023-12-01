Pedro Pascal's girlfriends list: All about the actor's dating history

Thanks to his career, Pedro Pascal is having a significant moment in the spotlight right now. The celebrated actor had his claim to fame after his features on Game of Thrones, Disney+'s The Mandalorian and HBO's The Last Of Us. He is committed to his career and seemingly too busy to focus on his love life. This list of Pedro Pascal's girlfriends lets you into the star's known romantic relationships.

The Game of Thrones star at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 01 May 2023 in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Pascal maintains a very private profile and rarely responds to rumours about the women he has been romantically involved with. However, he has been linked to celebrities in the acting industry, and this list of Pedro Pascal's girlfriends lets you in on who they are.

Is Pedro Pascal single?

Pedro has not publicly been linked with anyone lately. Nonetheless, outlined below are some of Pedro Pascal's previous partners.

The Game of Thrones star at the Los Angeles FYC Event for the HBO Original Series "The Last Of Us" at the Directors Guild Of America on 28 April 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Maria Dizzia

Pedro was linked to Maria Dizzia in what could be his first public relationship. According to a publication by The Sun, Maria Dizzia and Pedro Pascal dated in the 1990s and were allegedly together for a whole decade. However, they never confirmed their relationship. Maria Dizzia and Pedro Pascal worked together on an episode of Law & Order that aired in 2008. Maria Dizzia has since then gotten married to Will Eno, a playwright, and they have a child together.

Maria Dizzia at the premiere Of ABC's Emergence with PEOPLE on 16 September 2019 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Lena Headey

The star was linked to Lena Headey, the Game of Thrones star, in 2014. They were featured in the hit fantasy TV series where he played Oberyn Martell while Lena played Cersei Lannister.

Pedro Pascal and Lena Headey fueled the allegations that they were dating after Lena posted a photo of herself and Pedro getting cosy with each other in April 2014, captioning it, "Sunshine love". According to Bustle, they were later spotted shopping at The Grove in LA. However, none of them confirmed their relationship was romantic.

In February 2015, Lena disclosed she was expectant, and fans were confident Pedro was responsible for the pregnancy. However, she refuted the allegations and confirmed that Dana Cadan, the filmmaker and then-boyfriend, was responsible.

Lena had Teddy, their daughter, in July 2015. Teddy was her second child; she had her eldest, Wylie, in March 2010, born to her first husband, musician Peter Loughran. Lena got married to actor Marc Menchaca.

Lena Headey at the premiere of 'The Trap' during the 30th Austin Film Festival at The Paramount Theatre on 29 October 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Robin Tunney

In 2015, Pedro Pascal was linked to another actress and public figure, Robin Tunney. They had previously worked together on The Mentalist months before they started dating.

Pedro and Robin Tunney were reportedly photographed together on a stroll in Hollywood in July 2015. They later attended HBO's 2015 Emmy Awards Afterparty together.

In his true fashion, Pedro did not confirm the nature of their relationship. Nonetheless, they were last spotted together in July 2019 after a dinner date at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

Robin Tunney at the premiere of Apple's original drama series "Dear Edward" at Directors Guild of America on 31 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Who did Pedro Pascal have kids with?

Pascal may be the perfect onscreen father, although he has no kids. Neither has he ever been married, clearing speculations about the existence of Pedro Pascal's wife.

What is the relationship between Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey formed a close friendship while filming HBO's The Last Of Us. The show may have come to an end, but their friendship has not.

How did Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac meet?

Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac are close friends. They met in 2005 while working on a play called The Beauty of the Father, where they were paid $500 before taxes.

Since then, they have watched each other grow to become prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Does Pedro Pascal have a twin brother?

Pedro does not have a twin brother. He is the eldest of three siblings: Javiera Balmaceda, Nicolas Balmaceda and Lux.

Is Pedro Pascal bisexual?

There is no confirmation of Pascal's sexual orientation. Moreso, he prefers keeping details about his life close to the vest and has not responded to speculations about being gay.

Is Pedro Pascal straight?

Pascal is an ardent supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, a notion that has fueled speculations about the existence of Pedro Pascal's boyfriend. He openly supported his sister, Lux, who came out as a transwoman. Nonetheless, judging by his previous relationships, he might be straight.

These details about Pedro Pascal's girlfriends highlight the actor's romantic life. Even though he is famous for his onscreen roles and relationships, he keeps his romantic life away from the limelight.

Source: Briefly News