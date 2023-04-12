Mzansi Magic Komkhulu's cast (with images), full story, plot summary

Suppose you are an entertainment fan looking to meet your entertainment need. In that case, Mzansi Magic's Komkhulu is a highly anticipated isiNdebele series set to debut in April, which you should consider watching. This groundbreaking addition to Mzansi Magic's lineup produced by Rhythm World Productions is expected to be a hit as the channel expands its programming to isiNdebele audiences.

Mzansi Magic Komkhulu is one of the latest shows targeted towards isiNdebele audiences. Photo: @james.sithole.3705

Komkhulu debuted on Sunday, 9 April 2023, at 8 p,m, and viewers are already hooked on its captivating power struggles and suspenseful plot. The show's plot and the careful selection of the cast members led credence to its uniqueness. While the television series will air for a few months, the lessons are timeless, making it a must-watch for all.

Komkhulu's plot summary

Komkhulu is a South African television drama series set in Mpumalanga, following the story of Chief Masoso Mbonani, a young Ndebele king who must produce an heir to protect his chiefdom and secure the future of his dynasty.

His uncle sees an opportunity to take over the throne, leading to a power struggle that results in tragic events. The series explores the complexities and destruction of power struggles, ultimately leading to a transitional period and the rise of a new generation in the kingdom.

Komkhulu's full story

In the heart of Mpumalanga lies the chiefdom of Komkhulu, ruled by Chief Masoso Mbonani, a young and dynamic Ndebele king. The chiefdom is one of the wealthiest in the province, and its people are proud of their heritage and culture.

But trouble looms over the chiefdom as Chief Masoso faces a succession crisis. He does not have an heir to the throne, and his life and the dynasty's future are at stake. He knows that his chiefdom will fall into the wrong hands without a successor and be destroyed.

Chief Masoso's uncle, Hlangabeza, the village headman, sees an opportunity to become the king and assumes the role of a rival to Chief Masoso. A power struggle begins within the family, launching into a series of tragic events.

The chiefdom is thrown into chaos as the family feud escalates, with each side trying to outdo the other. Chief Masoso is a desperate man, struggling to find a solution to his problem. He knows that if he does not produce an heir, his uncle or someone else will take over the throne.

As the power struggle intensifies, the people become divided, and the future of Komkhulu hangs in the balance. The drama unfolds against the backdrop of the beautiful Mpumalanga countryside, showcasing the diversity and richness of the region.

Eventually, the kingdom experiences a transitional period, resulting in a new generation that will shake the province's most prominent and wealthiest chiefdom. Chief Masoso's struggles, the power struggles, and the fate of the chiefdom are all part of the compelling storyline of Khomkhulu.

Komkhulu's full episodes

Komkhulu consists of an intriguing 13-episode drama series that follows the story of a battle for a wealthy chiefdom in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Each episode is packed with suspense and intrigue.

The episodes air every Sunday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The show is expected to air its final episode on 2 July 2023.

Komkhulu cast with images

As the first isiNdebele, a careful selection of the cast was made. And considering the acting prowess of the actors, it is evident that the show will be one of a kind. Find out more about the actors below:

Johannes Mandla Mnguni as Chief Masoso Mbonani

Johannes Mandla Mnguni plays Chief Masoso Mbonani in the TV series.

Though young in the movie industry, Johannes Mandla Mnguni is a South African actor famous for playing Chief Masoso Mbonani in the Mzansi Magic drama series.

Bongi Mtsweni as Sayina Mbonani

Bongi Mtsweni is best known for playing Jean-Thabisile, a domestic worker, in the SABC2 sitcom Konsternasie Oppie Stasie.

The South African actress is best known for playing Jean-Thabisile, a domestic worker, in the SABC2 sitcom Konsternasie Oppie Stasie. She graduated with a National Drama Diploma from Tshwane University of Technology in 2007. She also obtained BA Honours in Drama Therapy and Applied Theatre from Wits University in 2017.

Sipho Mbele

The South African actor also sings and is an author. His role as Msweswe in the SABC1 drama series iKani speaks more about him. In this show, he portrays village headman Hlangabeza, who is determined to take over power from his nephew Chief Masoso. Since he debuted, he has been featured in television shows like Muvhango, Scandal!, and The Queen.

James Sithole as Karisa

Twenty-nine years old James is an actor, producer, stage manager, and entrepreneur from South Africa. He debuted in the television series Scandal!, which also shot him into the limelight.

Twenty-nine years old James is an actor, producer, stage manager, and entrepreneur from South Africa. He debuted in the television series Scandal!, which also shot him into the limelight. He studied at Pretoria Arts Academy before attending the University of South Africa in 2012.

Other cast members in the show and the roles they play include the following:

Andiswa Khuzwayo as Nomhlekhabo, the wife of Chief Masoso

Frieda Makoba as Naskotana, the wife of Hlangabeza

Joseph Tsima as Bizza, Princess Sayina's boyfriend

Nqobile Khumalo as Mantfombi

Khomza Tso Mathebula as Inyanga

Bongani Mahlangu as Jama

Mzansi Magic's Komkhulu finally airs every Sunday 8pm on DsTV's Mzansi Magic Channel 161, captivating viewers with its intriguing plotline. Known for producing amazing shows, Mzansi Magic has created yet another buzz-worthy series that is not to be missed.

