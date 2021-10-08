Monogatari watch order guide: what order to watch Monogatari series

The Monogatari series is a popular and must-watch or read series for all anime lovers. Five seasons of the series have been released so far. The series has a complex timeline, and each instalment has its unique arcs. Having a Monogatari watch order is essential as it will help you understand the storyline better.

A picture of the series' banner.

Source: Facebook

What is your preferred Monogatari watch order? While some would rather watch or read the light novels by order of release, others would prefer chronological order. If you do not know where to start, fret not as we will explain the best way to do it.

Monogatari watch order guide

Many anime lovers wonder what order to watch Monogatari. There are different approaches to this, as explored below, but first, here are the instalments you should know about.

Monogatari timeline: The seasons

There are five instalments released so far.

First s eason: This instalment consists of the books/anime course titled Bakemonogatari , Nisemonogatari , and Nekomonogatari Black . It also includes the book Kizumonogatari, whose video production was released much later.

s This instalment consists of the books/anime course titled , , and . It also includes the book whose video production was released much later. Second season: The stories in this instalment are Nekomonogatari White, Kabukimonogatari, Hanamonogatari, Otorimonogatari, Onimonogatari, and Koimonogatari . Hanamonogatari was released separately.

The stories in this instalment are and . Hanamonogatari was released separately. Final Season: The Monogatari Final season box set comprises Koyomimonogatari, Tsukimonogatari, Owarimonogatari, and Zoku Owarimonogatari.

The box set comprises and Off season: This instalment consists of additional stories that occur after the final season and throughout the series timeline with Wazamonogatari, Orokamonogatari, Nademonogatari, and Musubimonogatari . These tales fill in the gaps noticed in the other seasons.

This instalment consists of additional stories that occur after the final season and throughout the series timeline with and . These tales fill in the gaps noticed in the other seasons. Monster season: This instalment is made of additional stories with Ougimonogatari, Shinobumonogatari , Yoimonogatari, and Amarimonogatari.

A picture of some of the characters in the series.

Source: Facebook

Monogatari series in order of release: Light Novel Release/ Nisio Isin Order

If you are a beginner, you should consider following the Monogatari watch order by release date. Most people who started following the storyline immediately after its release followed this order, mainly because there was no alternative way.

Although many instalments have been released since the first one, following this Monogatari watching order is recommended because you will not find yourself lacking information as you progress through the anime.

Below is the Monogatari series order by date of release, i.e. the release of the light novels.

First season

Bakemonogatari (2006)

(2006) Kizumonogatari (2008)

(2008) Nisemonogatari (2008 - 2009)

(2008 - 2009) Nekomonogatari (Black) (2010)

Second season

Nekomonogatari (White) (2010)

(White) (2010) Kabukimonogatari (2010)

(2010) Hanamonogatari (2011)

(2011) Otorimonogatari (2011)

(2011) Onimonogatari (2011)

(2011) Koimonogatari (2011)

Final season

Tsukimonogatari (2012)

(2012) Koyomimonogatari (2013)

(2013) Owarimonogatari (2013 - 2014)

(2013 - 2014) Zoku Owarimonogatari (2014)

Off season

Orokamonogatari (2015)

(2015) Wazamonogatari (2016)

(2016) Nademonogatari (2016)

(2016) Musubimonogatari (2017)

Monster Season

Shinobumonogatari (2017)

(2017) Yoimonogatari (2018)

(2018) Amarimonogatari (2019)

(2019) Ougimonogatari (2020)

(2020) Shinomonogatari (2021)

NB: If you follow this sequence, you may have to switch between watching the animated content and reading the light novels. This is because the Off and Monster seasons are yet to be animated. Additionally, you will require an understanding of the Japanese language because the only books that have been officially translated to English are from Bakemonogatari to Zoku Owarimonogatari.

Monogatari in chronological order

Watching the Monogatari series in chronological order is recommended for people who wish to rewatch the series because it has great rewatch value. If you complete the series for the first time, you may feel excited to rewatch it. It is best to mix things up a bit when rewatching to enhance the flow of the story.

If you are familiar with some characters in this anime, you may ask yourself what order to watch Monogatari. Anime fans with some familiarity with the plot and characters can also follow the chronological order. This order is fantastic because it fills gaps in the timeline and offers an improved viewing experience.

Acerola Bon Appétit (Wazamonogatari) Koyomi Vamp (Kizumonogatari) Koyomi Stone (Koyomimonogatari 1) Tsubasa Family (Nekomonogatari Black) Hitagi Crab (Bakemonogatari 1) Koyomi Flower (Koyomimonogatari 1) Mayoi Maimai (Bakemonogatari 1) Suruga Monkey (Bakemonogatari 2) Nadeko Snake (Bakemonogatari 2) Tsubasa Cat (Bakemonogatari 3) Koyomi Sand (Koyomimonogatari 1) Koyomi Water (Koyomimonogatari 1) Karen Bee (Nisemonogatari 1) Koyomi Wind (Koyomimonogatari 1) Tsukihi Phoenix (Nisemonogatari 2) Mayoi Jiangshi (Kabukimonogatari) Shinobu Time (Onimonogatari) Tsubasa Tiger (Nekomonogatari White) (occurs concurrently with Shinobu Time through Shinobu Mail) Shinobu Mail (Owarimonogatari 2) Koyomi Tree (Koyomimonogatari 1) Koyomi Tea (Koyomimonogatari 2) Ougi Formula (Owarimonogatari 1) Sodachi Riddle (Owarimonogatari 1) Sodachi Lost (Owarimonogatari 1) Nadeko Medusa (Otorimonogatari) Koyomi Mountain (Koyomimonogatari 2) Sodachi Fiasco (Orokamonogatari) Tsubasa Sleeping (Wazamonogatari) Koyomi Torus (Koyomimonogatari 2) Hitagi End (Koimonogatari) Koyomi Seed (Koyomimonogatari 2) Yotsugi Doll (Tsukimonogatari) Koyomi Nothing (Koyomimonogatari 2) Koyomi Dead (Koyomimonogatari 2) Mayoi Hell (Owarimonogatari 3) Hitagi Rendezvous (Owarimonogatari 3) Ougi Dark (Owarimonogatari 3) Koyomi Reverse (Zoku Owarimonogatari) Suruga Devil (Hanamonogatari) Tsukihi Undo (Orokamonogatari) Shinobu Mastered (Shinobumonogatari) Mayoi Snail (Yoimonogatari) Mayoi Snake (Yoimonogatari) Nadeko Draw (Nademonogatari) Suruga Bonehead (Orokamonogatari) Karen Ogre (Wazamonogatari) Yotsugi Buddy (Amarimonogatari) Yotsugi Shadow (Amarimonogatari) Ougi Light (Ougimonogatari) Ougi Flight (Ougimonogatari) Shinobu Suicide (Shinomonogatari 2) Nadeko Around (Shinomonogatari 1) Zenka Mermaid (Musubimonogatari) Nozomi Golem (Musubimonogatari) Mitome Wolf (Musubimonogatari) Tsuzura Human (Musubimonogatari)

NB: If you wish to follow the chronological Monogatari anime watch order, you should have the ability to read, listen, and follow part of the story in Japanese. This is because not all the material has been translated to English.

The anime release/ SHAFT sequence

The other option of how to watch Monogatari is by following the order in which the animated adaptations of the story were released. If you use this option, you will not get the complete story because the Off and Monster seasons have not been animated yet.

First season

Bakemonogatari (2009)

(2009) Nisemonogatari (2012)

(2012) Nekomonogatari Black (2012)

Second season

Monogatari Series Second Season (2013)

(2013) Hanamonogatari (2014)

Final season

Tsukimonogatari (2014)

(2014) Owarimonogatari (2015)

(2015) Koyomimonogatari (2016)

(2016) Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu (2016)

(2016) Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu (2016)

(2016) Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu (2017)

(2017) Owarimonogatari (Part 2) (2017)

(Part 2) (2017) Zoku Owarimonogatari (2018)

Which is the best Monogatari series watch order?

It is best to follow the chronological order if you are not new to the series and the release order if you are completely new to this anime.

Where can I watch this anime series?

You can view the anime on credible sites such as Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The Monogatari watch order you choose should allow you to understand and enjoy the storyline. Following the sequence of release is ideal for beginners, while people rewatching should follow the chronological sequence.

