After the success of Squid Game on streaming service Netflix, fans have a reason to smile as the blockbuster creator confirmed season two will be released

Squid Game is expected to offer more games that are said to be full of surprises and tougher for participants than the previous show

The series is reportedly still under production and is expected to be out on Netflix in 2023 or early 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Squid Game season two is going to be a bigger thriller and will include games that will prove a tougher test for humanity.

Squid Game blockbuster series to make season 2 return. Photo: Netflix.

Source: UGC

The show's director Hwang Donghyuk said that the sequel of the first Netflix blockbuster will be full of surprises and "nothing but chaos."

Humanity put to test

According to Vanity Fair, the director said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again."

Hwang quipped:

"I want to ask the question, is true solidarity between humans possible?"

The director noted that he believes problems amongst the players in Squid Game could be solved if they became supportive of each other.

He said:

"If they were capable of talking with one another, of co-operating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners."

Actor Lee Jung-Jae told PEOPLE the upcoming season will serve new surprises to viewers.

"I hope there's some sort of twist that'll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers," Lee said. "If it was predictable, it would be no fun."

'Savage Beauty' receives rave reviews, show makes waves overseas too: "Nthati Moshesh knows how to play evil"

In more TV show news, Briefly News previously reported that Savage Beauty has received rave reviews on social media. The South African series even made waves overseas too. The show premiered on Netflix recently.

Mzansi stars such as Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh and Rosemary Zimu play leading characters in the show. Their fans praised them for slaying their roles. Nthati has played several villain roles but her fans shared that she did a marvellous job on her latest role too.

Source: Briefly News