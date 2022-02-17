Complete list of free DStv channels in South Africa in 2022

Digital Satellite Television (DStv) is a household name in South Africa and beyond because of its presence in most African countries. It replaced analogue services in 1996 and launched in South Africa on the 6th of October, 1995. Since its inception, the company has been conquering the digital television market. One of the lovely things that the company did to appreciate customers is to provide free DStv channels without subscription.

Before one can enjoy the television services offered by DStv, one has to subscribe to their services and buy the required types of equipment and components needed to connect to their central satellite network. It is consequent to this also that one can tune in to free stations on the digital television service provider's platform.

Free channels on DStv: What you should know

It will be expedient to note that DStv is a business with high financial commitments and expenditures and is also poised to make a profit to offset its financial obligation. In South Africa alone, there are millions of subscribers among whom there is a craving for free DStv channels without having to subscribe to the service.

It is, therefore, very logical for them to ensure that people subscribe to the most essential and engaging channels on their channels list. Hence, the free channels are limited to a few categories. There are still some good stations that a subscriber could enjoy when out of a subscription.

A subscriber can also stream those channels online by downloading the DStv Now app from the Apple Store for iPhone users or Google Play Store for Android users. Afterwards, they will sign up on the app using a set of numbers connected or generated from the decoder serial number.

What are the free DStv channels in South Africa?

Below are some of the DStv free channels codes that a subscriber can tune in to and watch without having an active subscription:

Dish on TV – Channel 100

This promotional channel is on every DStv bouquet, and it requires no subscription before anyone can watch. It shows all packages on the DStv list from which subscribers could choose and other recent promotional packages from DStv and its parent organization, Multichoice.

People's weather – Channel 180

People's weather is a type of news channel on the digital television service provider's platform that brings to subscribers 24-hour weather, environmental news, and lifestyle matters and happenings in Africa. The channel seeks to make Africa's natural environment more accessible to everybody.

They harness their passion for mother nature and the connection to create powerful stories with innovative narratives. At the same time, it employs weather as a discussion starter, as a link among all subscribers.

VOOV TV – Channel 196

VOOV operates as a social live streaming mobile application. This application launched on DStv channel 196 in November 2017 and allows users to stream themselves live to other VOOV subscribers known as VOOVers.

Their broadcast starts with live streams of VOOV ambassadors and grants each segment 10 minutes to broadcast. The broadcast time is from 17:00 to 20:00. Subscribers to the digital television service can interact with the celebrities of their choice as featured on the app. Outside the three hours, a repeat loop is played.

Needful to note is that just like channel 403 live now, some news channels on DStv come free. So, you can watch the following DStv channels for free as long as you are connected to the digital television service provider's platform:

313 – PBS Kids

320 – Channel O

343 – TBN

400 – BBC World News

401 – CNN

402 – Sky News

403 – eNCA

404 – SABC News

406 – Newzroom Afrika

414 – Euronews Now

How to sign up to DStv Now's free service

To sign up for DStv Now's free service, users must navigate to the DStv Now portal, select the option to sign up, and follow the steps below:

Fill in your details and click the "Create Account" option. Provide your ID, smartcard, or customer number. Scroll to the bottom and choose "Skip" if you are not subscribed to the digital television service provider's platform. Name your profile and set your profile picture.

Once you finish, you can start watching.

It is no longer news that there are free DStv channels that one can easily access through the DStv Now app without having active subscriptions. Even though most of them are not essential stations, one can still benefit from the information shared on those free stations.

