Zee World’s Zara's Nikah: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

Are you seeking a love story that defies all odds? Zee World’s Zara's Nikah revolves around that. Set against a Muslim backdrop, the series addressed contemporary religious, political and social issues, including Sharia Law, to dispel wrong notions about Islam. Zara's Nikah brings all the elements of a binge-worthy show, encompassing drama, plot twists and stunning visuals.

Zara's Nikah has one season with 588 episodes.

Zara's Nikah, also known as Ishq Subhan Allah, was written by Danish Javed and produced by Essel Vision Productions. The series aired from 14 March 2018 to 2 October 2020 and incorporated carefully selected casts who ensured every viewer got value for their time.

Zara's Nikah on Zee World

Indian name Ishq Subhan Allah Genre Drama, Romance Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 588 Original network Zee TV Original release 2018- 2020 Executive producers Asgar Ali Shaikh, Shailendra Toraskar, Rajan Singh and Ashwinn Singh Producers Zuby Kochhar, Dheeraj Kumar and Sunil Gupta Created by Dheeraj Kumar Developed by Danish Javed Composer Mukul Puri

Zara's Nikah’s plot summary

The series replaced Woh Apna Sa.

This is an epic love tale of a Muslim couple, Zara Siddiqui and Kabir Ahmad, both devout followers of Islam, who happen to interpret the holy Quran very differently.

While Kabir is a Maulvi (priest) who abides by the widely followed, traditional moral-ethical code of conduct, Zara is a well-educated young woman who applies the teachings of Allah to a logical, liberal way of life based on gender equality, justice and fairness.

Zara's Nikah’s full story

This TV show begins with Kabir and Zara returning to Lucknow after completing their five-year study of Islam. They are forced to wed after having a heated argument about Triple Talaq between them goes viral.

Eventually, they fall in love with each other. However, the couple faces their first obstacle, Rukhsaar, who has been in love with Kabir since childhood. She introduces Miraj to bring out conflict between the couple, although Miraj goes against the initial plan and wants to harm the whole family.

Rukhsaar introduces Nilofer to act as Miraj's sister to protect her family from Miraj apart from Zara. Nilofer, however, moves to Dubai after she is married off to Hamdaan Alghazi. Miraj cancels their deal and murders Nilofer. Kabir and Zara divorce via Triple Tariq.

Zara's Nikah incorporated carefully selected casts who bring the storyline to life.

Zara refuses to accept that it is not part of their marriage agreement. Miraj expresses his interest in Zara, who tries to contact Nilofer to return and expose Miraj for his true intentions. Miraj enters into money laundering after he gets into the local Sharia Board.

Miraj is later exposed and arrested for his crimes, and Kabir loses the money to fund his dream project. The connection between Miraj and Rukhsaar is exposed before he plans revenge on the couple, who get back together, and their families organize their remarriage.

Kabir had previously gone to Dubai to save Rukhsaar from being accused of murdering Hamdaan, but they got married. On his return, Kabir weds Zara, who later finds out about his previous marriage but decides to stick around.

Rukhsaar suffers from memory loss after an accident, and Kabir has to take care of her, but this upsets Zara, and she moves to an outhouse. Tabassum and Azhar visit Zara and like her modern thinking.

Shahbaz decides to sell his house after sinking into debt, but Kashan convinces him otherwise and takes control of the house. Kabir notices Zara's intentions for him to become independent in addition to Shahbaz's mistakes.

Rukhsaar is admitted to the hospital for treatment while Zeenat and Keshan marry off Arina to Samir. Zara and Kabir prevent the marriage from happening with Amir's help, who falls in love and gets married to Alina. Salamat tries to kill the couple.

Kabir is appointed the new head priest. Salamat wants to kill Rukhsaar, while Zara is suggested to become the vice priest. Heer's case is presented to the Sharia council, where she wants to study in Delhi, but her father is reluctant to let her go. Zara takes the case against Kabir and wins.

Zee World's Zara's Nikah is written by Danish Javed.

Rizwan exposes Zeenat after he joins the Sharia Board, declaring her mentally impaired. She vows revenge on Rizwan, who is poisoning Irfan. Bilal and Kausar bring their case to the Board.

Rizwan plans to create conflict between Zara and Kabir, who tells her that Kausar was to marry Kashan but ran away, and Kashan married Zeenat.

Zara's family plead with her to reject the case, but she and Kabir come to a decision. The city protests against them, and Kabir, too, turns against her. He is about to let go of the case, but Kausar's suicide attempt changes her mind.

Ahmad and Shahbaz want to kill Zara, who wins in the Sharia Board. Kabir gets into an accident planned by Rizwan, and an assassin hired by Shahbaz shoots Zara. A year later, she lives in Mumbai while Kabir stays in Lucknow; both have applied for a divorce.

Kabir finds her hospital reports and discovers that Zara was in a coma after being shot. Arina tries to reconcile them without much progress. Zara discovers that Kabir is an author and decides to give their relationship another shot.

Shahbaz tries to have her killed without any success. Their families rejoice in the couple getting back together. Kabir insults Irfan, which causes another problem in his relationship. Ayesha casts him out of the house, and he moves into the Mosque.

A month later, Zara learns about Ayesha's sickness and decides to go back to her husband on Eid. Zara organizes the Eid celebrations with the constant challenge of Shahbaz, who tries to sabotage the event. Zara and Azra mend Kabir and Ayesha's relationship.

Zara's Nikah’s cast with images

Zara's Nikah features some of the industry’s finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Adnan Khan

Khan holds a degree in Business Administration.

Khan (aged 35 as of 2023) was born on 24 December 1988 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Indian actor made his career debut in 2014 and is best known for starring in Katha Ankahee. Some of his other acting credits include Bubble, TelePlay and The Unsaid.

Eisha Singh

Eisha was born in 1998.

The 25-year-old on-screen star gained notoriety for her Ishq Ka Rang Safed role. In 2019, she received an Indian Telly Awards nomination for her natural talent. Sirf Tum, Bekaboo and Middle-Class Love are other films she has starred in.

Tunisha Sharma

Sadly, Tunisha died of suicide on 24 December 2022.

Sharma (aged 20 at the time of her death) was born on 4 January 2002 in Chandigarh, India. The Indian television and film actress was best known for appearing in Internet Wala Love, Gabbar Poonchwala and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Shipsy Rana

Rana made her career debut in 2018.

Rana is an Indian actress who made her on-screen debut in 2018 and has only one acting credit to her name. In 2018, she won an Indian Television Academy Award for her role in Ishq Subhan Allah.

Monica Khanna

Monica is currently a part of StarPlus' show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as Rangoli.

A renowned actress and model, Khanna is known for playing Karishma Joglekar in Aasman Se Aage. She is the recipient of various accolades, including a Golden Petal Award and an Indian Telly Award nomination.

Additional cast members include:

Shalini Arora as Salma Siddiqui

Piyush Sahdev as Siraj Ahmed

Nisha Nagpal as Nilofer Ali

Vinay Jain or Anupam Bhattacharya as Shahbaz Ali Ahmed

Anjita Poonia as Alina Nabi

Ankit Vyas as Rizwan Siddiqui

Toshi Shaikh as Young Amaan Ahmad

Gunn Kansara as Ayesha Ahmed

Salman Shaikh as Bilal Hassan

Shefali Rana as Tabassum Hussain

Abdur Rehman Sahikh as Amaan Ahmed

Amit Kumar Poddar as Turram Khan

Dhiraj Rai as Kashan Ali Ahmed

Suneel Pushkarna as Qazi Irfaan Siddiqui

Kanika Gautam as Azhra Siddiqui

Kinshuk Vaidya as Zain Abdullah

Gautam Vig as Miraj Ahmed

Aliraza Namdaar as Wali Khan

Ashutosh Semwal as Imran Mirza

Rutpanna Aishwarya Sethi as Reema Gupta

Zeeshan Ahmed Khan as Azib Zafar Ahmed

Ravi Bhatia as Sartaj Ahmad

Urvashi Upadhay as Begum Noor Jahan

Ayush Shrivastava as Asim

Manish Khanna as Jalali

Vishesh Sharma as Hamdaan Alghazi

Tejaswee Bhadane as Alisha Pradhan

Puvika Gupta as Firdaus Naaz

Azinkya Mishra as Zaid Khan

Zafar Ali as Aabid Ali

Worshipp Khanna as Chef Deven

Amit Dolawat as Amir Nabi

Kiimmy Kaur as Dr. Sabina Hussain

Deepali Saini as Kausar Mehrami

Aliraza Namdar as Priest Imam Hashim Mian

Zara's Nikah’s episodes

This series has one season with 588 episodes, each running for 22 minutes. Check out Zara's Nikah’s trailer online for a sneak peek at what to expect.

Zara's Nikah’s theme song

Zara's Nikah’s soundtrack is written by A.M Turaz and composed by Mukul Puri. He had composed the title song and the background score for the show. Javed Ali sang the show’s theme song.

Zee World’s Zara's Nikah takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. So, grab your popcorn and dive into family secrets, romance and deceit.

