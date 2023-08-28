Iron Lady on Zee World: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

Iron Lady on Zee World is an Indian soap opera. It follows the life of the Sharma family, particularly Indira, who becomes the sole provider and defender after her father abandons them. A new and vibrant tenant starts to shake things up for the whole family. Will love melt her heart?

The cast of Iron Lady on Zee World. Photo: @zeeworldafrica (modified by author)

The original title of the Indian drama, Hitler Didi, created controversy worldwide and was investigated by the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights group based in the USA. The group asked the network executives to replace the word "Hitler" with something less offensive.

Iron Lady on Zee World

Original title Hitler Didi Country of origin India Original language Hindi Genre Indian soap opera/Drama Created by Sanjay Kumar Ila Bedi Datta Malavika Asthana Satyam K. Tripathi Original release date 7 November 2011 Network Zee World Number of seasons One Number of episodes 448

Iron Lady: Plot summary

The Indian soap opera is centred around the character Indira Sharma, a young woman who has become her family's breadwinner, disciplinarian and protector. She continually places the needs of others ahead of her own and receives little from her family.

When a new tenant, Rishi, moves in, things slowly change. As sparks fly between them, his eccentric and jovial nature reveals a side of Indira no one thought existed.

Iron Lady: Full story

Indira Sharma is a young woman who has taken on the sole responsibility of caring for everyone in her family. The family consists of her mother, father, who ran off with another woman, her disabled brother Vidit, her sister, Mandira, and her other brother, Munna, and his wife.

Along with being the sole breadwinner, she has had to become the disciplinarian, looking out for her siblings, who continuously make selfish choices to the detriment of the family.

She rents the apartment above their own to Rishi Kumar to bring in more money. Rishi quickly becomes more than just a tenant as he falls for Indira, but she rejects his advances.

Eventually, Rishi's charm and light-hearted nature break through her tough exterior and a romance blooms. But, an incident in the past involving Indira's younger brother, Vidit, threatens to cut their love story short.

After some time, Indira receives news about her health, prompting her to settle her affairs and get her family in order.

There is an eight-year time jump, which introduces two key characters: Zara Khan, a police officer who looks identical to Indira, and Indu, Rishi's daughter.

Finally, Indira, who was presumed dead, resurfaces with amnesia. Eventually, she is found, which complicates things for Rishi, who has moved on.

Iron Lady: cast with images

Below are details on the lead cast and the characters they portray in the Indian soap opera.

Rati Pandey as Indira Sharam

Indian actress Rati Pandey was born in Assam, India, and is 40 years old. She started acting in 2007, but her performance in the TV series Miley Jab Hum Tum gained her notoriety.

Rati Pandey portrays Indira Sharma. Photo: @ratipandey (modified by author)

Sumit Vats as Rishi Kumar

Before he took the acting route, Sumit Vats completed his postgraduate studies in journalism. His performance on Iron Lady earned him nominations for Best Actor and Fresh New Face at the Indian Telly Awards.

Sumit Vats portrays Rishi Kumar. Photo: @iamsvats (modified by author)

Shruti Bhist as Indu

Child star Shruti Bhist started acting when she was eight years old. Her film credits include Rajjo and The Family Man on Amazon Prime.

Shruti Bhist portrays Indu, Rishi's daughter. Photo: @shrutibhist2201 (modified by author)

Rituraj Singh as Inder Sharma

Singh's filmography dates back to 1989 when he first appeared in the television film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. He has over 50 film and series credits.

Rituraj Singh portrays Inder Sharma. Photo: @riturajksingh and @indraneilsenguptaimagery (modified by author)

The recurring characters of the Bollywood series include:

Aakash Pandey as Radhey

Aasiya Kazi as Dr Shweta Kapoor

Sejal Shah as Kutumb Sharma

Rahul Pendkalkar as Ishaan Sharma (Young)

Sandeep Baswana as Munna Sharma

Smita Singh as Sunaina Sharma

Gargi Sharma as Mandira Sharma

Iron Lady: trailer and episodes

The Indian series has one season, and teasers for all the episodes are available. The trailer and clips from the show have been shared on the network's Facebook page.

Who is the Iron Lady in Zee World?

The main character, Indira Sharma, is called the "Iron Lady" by her family due to her stern and humourless personality.

How many episodes are in Iron Lady Zee World?

There are 448 episodes divided into two halves. The first half centres on Indira and Rishi meeting and falling in love. The second half starts eight years later.

Who is Zara in Iron Lady?

Zara is a police officer introduced eight years after Indira's presumed death. She becomes obsessed with Rishi and tries to keep him from reuniting with his true love. Rati Pandey brings the character to life.

What is Indira Sharma's real name?

Indian actress Rati Pandey portrays the main character in the Bollywood soap opera.

Iron Lady on Zee World is a great drama series about love and family. After sacrificing her dreams and desires to look after her family, Indira finally has an opportunity to find love. Will she take it?

