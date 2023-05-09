American actor Joseph Sikora's role in the hit drama series Power has made him a household name throughout the last few years, with a growing fanbase and interest in Tania Ribalow, Joseph Sikora's wife, along the way. What do we know about her life and career?

Joseph Sikora's wife’s name often comes up when people search for more information on the star, and she is also associated with entertainment in a different capacity. Before we go into her career information, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tania Ribalow Birthplace Undisclosed location within the United States of America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Married to Joseph Sikora (2014) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Medium brown Profession Professional makeup artist Native language English Net worth $13 million

As the profile summary mentions, she is a successful makeup artist, working in the entertainment industry for multiple years and earning several well-deserved awards. Before we go into her professional accolades, here are other details on her and her husband.

Joseph Sikora

Tania Ribalow’s husband has found mainstream success in recent years as Tommy Egan on the drama series Power.

Apart from that, he has been featured in the show's sequels and spin-offs, which include Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force, where he plays the role of the main protagonist.

Joseph Sikora's age

The actor was born on 27 June 1976, which makes him 46 years old at the time of publishing. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Joseph Sikora's kids

Children are among the most important topics surrounding the star and his wife. Many fans wonder whether they quietly had children throughout their numerous years together, but it seems they have no children as of 2023.

Joseph Sikora's net worth

As of 2023, the actor's net worth is $3 million. This value can be attributed mainly to his ever-growing acting career and latest role in Power, which made him an overnight sensation.

Joseph Sikora attended the ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ New York premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom on 15 July 2021 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Tania Ribalow

Much remains unknown about her life as she is an incredibly reclusive figure compared to her husband. For example, Tania Ribalow’s age remains undetermined, as details about her birthday have not been disclosed. But here are some more commonly reported facts.

Tania Ribalow’s nationality

Her exact birthplace is reported differently online by various sources. However, it is widely accepted that she was born in an undisclosed location in the United States of America, making her a US national.

Tania Ribalow’s career

It turns out that Tommy from Power’s wife is also involved within the entertainment industry but in a more-behind-the-scenes role through her occupation as a professional makeup artist. Her most notable work has been on Side Effects (2013), Get Smart (2008), The Greatest Showman (2017), and Joker (2019).

However, she has various production credits behind her name, with an impressive list of movies she has worked on. She has also been recognised for her quality work professionally, winning multiple awards. Her accolades include winning the annual make-up artists and hair stylist Guild award for her work on Joker and earning two Emmy Awards nominations for her work on The Knick and VINYL.

What is the net worth of Tania Sikora?

Although some reports state otherwise, her most widely reported net worth is $13 million. Her successful career as a makeup artist within an industry as profitable as entertainment is to thank for her adequate net worth.

Social media profiles

Despite Tania Ribalow’s Instagram being a commonly searched term online, she does not seem to have an Instagram page or any other form of social media. Her husband has an Instagram page under @josephsikora4, with 2.8 million followers.

Tania Ribalow's career may be within the entertainment world. Still, judging by her profession and approach to fame, she prefers to be behind the scenes instead of in front of the camera. The happy couple also seems content with keeping their relationship away from the public eye.

