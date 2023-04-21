Who is Elijah Judd, and what does he do for a living? Everything to know

Elijah Judd is a renowned celebrity's child, media face, musician, singer, and internet personality from Nashville, Tennessee. He is celebrated as the elder son of Wynonna Judd, a world famous American singer. Elijah is from a family of musicians who inspired him to join the entertainment industry at a tender age.

Elijah Judd on his wedding day with his mother in 2020. To the right, Elijah is pictured 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wynonna Judd and Rick Diamond

News of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd rocked the headlines in late April 2022. Her family members, especially one of her grandchildren, Elijah became the topic of discussion.

Elijah Judd's profile and bio

Full name Elijah Judd Leonard Fletcher Date of birth December 23, 1994 Age 28 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Tennesse, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Capricorn Tattoos Tribal signs on arms Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 64 kg (Approx) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Shoe size 7 US Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Hailey Williams Parents Arch Kelley and Wynnona Judd Grandmother Naomi Judd Siblings Grace Pauline Kelley (sister) Reported occupation Musician Famous as Son of Wynnona Judd Net worth $1 million (Approx)

How old is Elijah Judd?

Elijah Judd (aged 28 years as of 2023) was born on December 23, 1994, in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He is an American and follows the Christian religion.

Who are Elijah Judd's parents?

The celebrity child was raised by Arch Kelley, his father, a renowned former actor, and Wynonna Judd, his mother. The pair met in the early 90s while boarding a flight between Los Angeles and Nashville. They married on September 3, 1996, and ended their union in 1999.

Elijah Judd's mother, Wynonna Judd, is a famous American singer known for her decade-long contributions to American country music. Elijah's grandmother, Naomi Judd, is a renowned musician, singer-songwriter, and film actress.

Both his mother and grandmother created, The Judds. They are considered one of the best-selling country music bands ever.

Wynonna attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill)

Elijah Judd's sister

He has a younger sister, Grace Pauline Kelley, born in 1996. She was sentenced to 8 years in prison in June 2018 for infringing her probation period. She was charged with possessing, manufacturing, and distributing illegal substances.

Does Ashley Judd have children?

Ashley Judd does not have kids. Ashley is Elijah's aunt and a well-known singer and musician.

Who is Elijah Judd's wife?

Elijah married his long-term girlfriend, Hailey Williams. He met Williams in 2010 while attending a mutual friend's wedding party. Seven years after their first meeting, they got engaged in 2017. They dated for three years and tied the knot on October 17, 2020.

What does Elijah Judd do for a living?

Elijah Judd's career followed in the footsteps of his mother and grandmother in the music industry. Reportedly, Judd helped his mother with her album A Classic Christmas in 2006. The album charted at the top of the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks Chart for months after its release.

Despite being from a renowned family, Elijah prefers maintaining a low-key social profile. He has not shared his personal and professional life on social media.

Facts about Elijah Judd

He has two tattoos on his arms

As of May 2023, he is not active on social media

His aunt, Ashley Judd, is a well-known musician

What is Elijah Judd's net worth?

Naomi Judd visits Varney & Co at Fox News Channel Studios on December 8, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin)

Elijah has a reported net worth estimated at $1 million. He makes a living from music and family businesses. His father's net worth is claimed to be $2 million, while his mother's net is about $12 million. His grandmother's net worth was stated as $25 million at the time of her death.

Who will inherit Naomi Judd's estate?

Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2020, aged 76. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, musician Larry Strickland and her two daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd. Naomi Judd disinherited her daughters and grandchildren, leaving her estate, estimated at $25 million, to Larry Strickland, as the sole executor.

Elijah Judd, the grandson of five-time Grammy Winner Naomi Judd also creates music. His mother is Wynonna Judd, one of America's celebrated country musicians.

