Who is Elijah Judd, and what does he do for a living? Everything to know
by  Bennett Yates

Elijah Judd is a renowned celebrity's child, media face, musician, singer, and internet personality from Nashville, Tennessee. He is celebrated as the elder son of Wynonna Judd, a world famous American singer. Elijah is from a family of musicians who inspired him to join the entertainment industry at a tender age.

Elijah Judd
Elijah Judd on his wedding day with his mother in 2020. To the right, Elijah is pictured 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wynonna Judd and Rick Diamond
Source: Instagram

News of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd rocked the headlines in late April 2022. Her family members, especially one of her grandchildren, Elijah became the topic of discussion.

Elijah Judd's profile and bio

Full nameElijah Judd Leonard Fletcher
Date of birthDecember 23, 1994
Age28 years (As of 2023)
BirthplaceNashville, Tennessee, United States
Current residenceTennesse, United States
Nationality American
ReligionChristianity
Zodiac sign Capricorn
TattoosTribal signs on arms
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Weight 64 kg (Approx)
Eye colour Blue
Hair colour Brown
Shoe size7 US
Gender Male
Sexual orientation Straight
Marital status Married
WifeHailey Williams
Parents Arch Kelley and Wynnona Judd
Grandmother Naomi Judd
SiblingsGrace Pauline Kelley (sister)
Reported occupationMusician
Famous asSon of Wynnona Judd
Net worth$1 million (Approx)

How old is Elijah Judd?

Elijah Judd (aged 28 years as of 2023) was born on December 23, 1994, in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He is an American and follows the Christian religion.

Who are Elijah Judd's parents?

The celebrity child was raised by Arch Kelley, his father, a renowned former actor, and Wynonna Judd, his mother. The pair met in the early 90s while boarding a flight between Los Angeles and Nashville. They married on September 3, 1996, and ended their union in 1999.

Elijah Judd's mother, Wynonna Judd, is a famous American singer known for her decade-long contributions to American country music. Elijah's grandmother, Naomi Judd, is a renowned musician, singer-songwriter, and film actress.

Both his mother and grandmother created, The Judds. They are considered one of the best-selling country music bands ever.

Who will inherit Naomi Judd's estate?
Wynonna attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill)
Source: Getty Images

Elijah Judd's sister

He has a younger sister, Grace Pauline Kelley, born in 1996. She was sentenced to 8 years in prison in June 2018 for infringing her probation period. She was charged with possessing, manufacturing, and distributing illegal substances.

Does Ashley Judd have children?

Ashley Judd does not have kids. Ashley is Elijah's aunt and a well-known singer and musician.

Who is Elijah Judd's wife?

Elijah married his long-term girlfriend, Hailey Williams. He met Williams in 2010 while attending a mutual friend's wedding party. Seven years after their first meeting, they got engaged in 2017. They dated for three years and tied the knot on October 17, 2020.

What does Elijah Judd do for a living?

Elijah Judd's career followed in the footsteps of his mother and grandmother in the music industry. Reportedly, Judd helped his mother with her album A Classic Christmas in 2006. The album charted at the top of the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks Chart for months after its release.

Despite being from a renowned family, Elijah prefers maintaining a low-key social profile. He has not shared his personal and professional life on social media.

Facts about Elijah Judd

  • He has two tattoos on his arms
  • As of May 2023, he is not active on social media
  • His aunt, Ashley Judd, is a well-known musician

What is Elijah Judd's net worth?

Who is Elijah Judd's wife?
Naomi Judd visits Varney & Co at Fox News Channel Studios on December 8, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin)
Source: Getty Images

Elijah has a reported net worth estimated at $1 million. He makes a living from music and family businesses. His father's net worth is claimed to be $2 million, while his mother's net is about $12 million. His grandmother's net worth was stated as $25 million at the time of her death.

Who will inherit Naomi Judd's estate?

Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2020, aged 76. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, musician Larry Strickland and her two daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd. Naomi Judd disinherited her daughters and grandchildren, leaving her estate, estimated at $25 million, to Larry Strickland, as the sole executor.

Elijah Judd, the grandson of five-time Grammy Winner Naomi Judd also creates music. His mother is Wynonna Judd, one of America's celebrated country musicians.

Source: Briefly News

