Dr. Dre's children and baby mothers: Find out who they are

Dr. Dre is synonymous with the hip-hop genre, being part of the iconic NWA rap group in the late 1980s and early 1990s before they split in 1992 to tackle professional endeavours individually. His fame has increased throughout the years, and so has his family. Here, we discuss Dr. Dre's children and their respective mothers.

From left to right: Tyler, Nicole Young, Truly, Dr. Dre and Truice in 2015. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

The producer has been an incredibly busy man, both personally and professionally, fathering multiple children throughout the years with different women. His children also have mixed reactions regarding what kind of father he is.

Profile summary and bio

Dr. Dre's first child is Curtis, who only allegedly met his father when he was 20 years of age, clearly not being actively involved in his son's life and leaving Curtis' mother, Cassandra Joy Greene, to raise him alone. Here are the latest details about Dr. Dre's large family.

Does Dr. Dre have children?

The children he had fathered with different women spanned over decades, from when he was in high school to his youngest being born in 2001.

How many children does Dr. Dre have?

As of May 2023, it is reported Dre has four sons and five daughters, making the total children nine.

How many biological children does Dr Dre have?

Since the number of children is considerable, millions wonder if any of his children are adopted. But, each of his children are biologically related to him.

Hood Surgeon (L), MJ, and Rich Hill pose for a photo. Photo: Paul Redmond

Source: Getty Images

Does Dr. Dre have a son?

Dr. Dre's sons include Curtis Young (born 1981), Truice (1997), Andre Jr (1988) and Marcel (1991).

Despite Curtis' lack of relationship with his father, he followed in his footsteps professionally and became a rapper named Hood Surgeon. He began releasing music in 2015, and in 2021, he got a lead role in the film Charge it to the Game.

Truice grew up in Los Angeles but later attended the University of South Carolina. He went into his father's career path of producing.

Andre Jr's life was tragically cut short in 2008 when he was just 20. He died from an apparent substance overkill and was found by his mother.

Marcel is one of the children whose life remains a mystery, with little to no information about him. His parents' relationship was documented in the movie Surviving Compton, but there is little online regarding him and his relationship with his father.

Nicole Young, Dr Dre, and their daughter, Truly Young in 2018. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Does Dr. Dre have a daughter?

Dr. Dre's daughters include LaTanya (born 1983), LaToya (1983) Tyra (1984), Ashley (1985), and Truly (2001).

LaTanya's life has arguably been the most difficult, with her being homeless since 2020 after her father stopped paying for her rent and other expenses after she allegedly spoke to the media about him. She has been living in her car and working for delivery services to make ends meet.

LaToya is another one of his children that has minimal information associated with them. Her mother has also stated that Dre does not talk to LaToya or her sibling, LaTanya. The only details about Tyra are that she was born in May 1984, and the same goes for Ashley, born in 1985. Dre has not confirmed Ashley to be his.

Truly is the youngest and has been attending the University of Southern California as of 2021. There is no confirmation on if she is still studying there, but it has been reported that she also models in her spare time.

Dr. Dre's baby mothers

Dr. Dre's first baby's mother is Cassandra Joy Greene. She gave birth to her son when she was just 15 years old and Andre was 17.

Lisa Johnson and Dr. Dre had LaTanya, LaToya, and Ashley Young during their time together. Lavetta and Dr. Dre had Tyra Young while he was still with Lisa, and she is believed to be a product of an affair.

Jenita Porter had Andre Young Jr. with the rapper, but he has since passed. Dr. Dre's kid with singer Michel'le is Marcel Young. Nicole Young’s children she shares with him include Truice and Truly Young.

Dr. Dre's grandchildren

Although it remains unclear and not confirmed, it appears he has six grandchildren. Four of them are his estranged daughter LaTanya Young's children, and Curtis is said to have two sons.

Dr. Dre's net worth

Looking at his hugely successful career that has spanned over decades and other business endeavours, his colossal net worth may come as no surprise. Sources estimate it to be $800 million; some claim he may even be a billionaire.

Who is Dr. Dre's brother?

Andre has four siblings, one sister and three brothers. His one brother, Jerome also known as Warren G, is also a rapper. He formed the famous hip-hop trio named 213 with Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, and the group was named after Long Beach's area code.

Dr. Dre's children are each on varying paths in life, and each also has a vastly different relationship with their father from the other. But, most have made a success out of their life, separate from their famous father's influence.

