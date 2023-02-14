The untold story of Latarra Eutsey Big Meech's baby mama

Big Meech, better known by his real name Demetrius Flenory, is a notorious criminal figure that co-created the Black Mafia Family (BMF). The infamous group was a money laundering and drug trafficking organisation in the USA that was eventually divided into smaller groups in 2001. The members' reputation lives on, including through the gang members' affiliates, such as Latarra Eutsey. Here is what we know about her.

The crime lord’s son is a successful American actor. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Latarra Eutsey’s husband is currently in prison after receiving a hefty 30-year sentence for his significant role in the massive crime group. Recently, he had three years cut from his sentence, and many wonder whether he is still in a committed relationship with the mother of his child. Here is her biography before we dive deeper into his background and Latarra's life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Latarra Eutsey Date of birth 13 January 1969 Age 54 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Height 177.80 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Real estate agent Native language English Net worth Over $1 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Twitter Facebook

Latarra Eutsey’s Wikipedia does not give us much insight into her background or the current state of her romantic life, leaving much to the unknown. But, some facts have been widely reported about her life and association with the drug lord. Here is what else we could find out about the elusive figure.

Is Big Meech still married?

There is much speculation regarding the state of his relationships, including with the mother of his child. Although they were together at some point, it remains unconfirmed whether they got married and are still together.

How many kids does Meech have?

According to reports, he has one child, whom he shares with Latarra. Latarra Eutsey’s son, whom he shares with her, is an actor and is named Demetrius Flenory Jr. Although there are reports of Latarra Eutsey’s daughter, there is no confirmation of her having a daughter.

Who is Meech's brother?

Terry 'Tee' Flenory is Big Meech's brother and the co-creator of the crime group, who since went out on his own after the syndicate divided into sub-sections following a dispute between the brothers.

The famous figure’s previous partner is elusive. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

How old is Terry Flenory?

He is 53 years of age.

How old is Lil Meech?

The co-founder is 54 years of age.

Latarra Eutsey’s age

She is 54 years of age as of 2023.

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. and Tim Sutton pose at the Tribeca Film Festival After Party on 9 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Latarra Eutsey’s siblings

There is nothing publicly known about her family, including the existence of any siblings.

Latarra Eutsey’s net worth

Big Meech’s son's mom has a net worth of over $1 million, thanks to her highly-successful career as a real estate agent.

Latarra Eutsey's social media pages

Latarra Eutsey’s Instagram does not seem to exist or has not been publicly confirmed. Her Twitter page is under @LatarraEutsey, with 65 followers. Reports state she has a Facebook page under her name, Latarra Eutsey, but this is unconfirmed.

Much remains unknown about Latarra Eutsey, including the exact state of her relating to the crime lord. But, she is successful in her own right with her career as a real estate agent and seems to prefer life out of the limelight.

