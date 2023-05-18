Who is Samaya White? She is the celebrity daughter of the renowned American writer, actor, comedian, and producer Jaleel White. Samaya has shared some of her best moments with her father through various pictures uploaded on her father's Instagram account. Where is Samaya now? How old is she?

Jaleel started his career acting as a child and appeared in several television commercials at age three. Photo: @White (Edited by author)

Jaleel White is famous for his breakthrough role in Family Matters from 1989 to 1998. His other notable appearances are in Grown Ups, The Wrong Woman, and Who Made the Potatoe Salad. He is celebrated as the loving dad to Samaya White, the daughter of his former girlfriend, Bridget Hardy.

Samaya White's profiles and bio

Full name Samaya White Gender Female Date of birth 2009 Age 14 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Height 5 feet 2 inches Weights 54 kgs (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Occupation Student Father Jaleel Ahmad White Mother Bridget Hardy Marital status Single

How old is Jaleel White's daughter?

Samaya was born in 2009 in the United States of America. Details about her exact date of birth are not provided. Samaya White's age is 14 years as of 2023. Her nationality is American, and she belongs to the African-American ethnicity. It appears she is the only child of her parents.

Who are Samaya White's parents?

Her parents are Jaleel White and Bridget Hardy. They met in 2006 while working on the same movie. They engaged and welcomed their first child, Samaya White. They later parted ways, and they are now co-parenting.

Samaya White's father

Jaleel Ahmad White was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 27, 1976. He is a celebrated American writer, actor, and producer. He started his career acting as a child and appeared in several television commercials at age three.

Jaleel also appeared in the 14th season of the American dance competition television series Dancing with the Stars, where he finished 7th.

Jaleel White attends the 6th Annual Agency Quiz Bowl at Stage 48 on October 16, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez)

Jaleel White's movies

Below are some of his films:

1998: Quest for Camelot

1999: Our Friend, Martin

2002: Big Fat Liar

2008: Kissing Cousins

2009: Call of the Wild

2010: Mega Shark Versus Crocosaurus

2011: Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

2012: Rhymes with Banana

2013: Sonic

2014: Dumbbells

2016: Mommy, I DiDidn'to It

2017: The PrPreacher'son

2018: The 15:17 to Paris

2022: North of the 10

Samaya White's mother

Bridget Hardy is a celebrated American actress born in Marcia in 1981. She featured in movies such as Pirate of Penzance in 2001.

What is Samaya White's height?

The celebrity daughter is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 54 kg. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jaleel and Bridget parted ways, and they are now co-parenting. Photo: @White (Edited by author)

Samaya White's facts

She is the daughter of Jaleel White and Bridget Hardy. Samaya is 14 years old as of 2023. She enjoys a close bond with her father. She has a striking resemblance to her father. Her parents are no longer together.

Who is the mother of Urkel's daughter?

Steven Urkel is a fictional character on Family Matters, an American ABC/CBS sitcom, portrayed by Jaleel White. Bridget Hardy is the mother of UrkeUrkel'sghter.

How many times has Jaleel White been married?

White has never been married. He was in a romantic relationship with Bridget Hardy, the mother to his daughter,

How much is Jaleel White's net worth?

Samaya White's net worth is not public. Her father, Jaleel White, has a net worth estimated at $8 million.

Above is everything you need to know about Samaya White, the daughter of Jaleel White, a famous American writer, actor, and producer.

