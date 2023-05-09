Katherine 'Kady' Allen (Tim Allen's daughter)'s biography and facts

Does the name Tim "The Toolman" Taylor ring a bell? If it does, you must know the beloved award-winning actor Tim Allen, best known for his roles in Home Improvement and the Toy Story series. But, do you know he is also the proud father of Katherine 'Kady' Allen? Like her famous dad, Kady has a bright future ahead in Hollywood, with a last name that opens doors in the industry.

As the daughter of a Hollywood legend, Katherine 'Kady' Allen is a celebrity child with a promising career. While details about her life remain wrapped, fans are eager to learn more about Tim's girl.

Katherine 'Kady' Allen's profile summary and bio

Full name Katherine 'Kady' Allen Gender Female Date of birth December 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles California Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Laura Diebel Father Tim Allen Siblings 1 Relationship status Single

Who is Tim Allen's daughter?

Katherine Allen, also known as Kady, is Tim's daughter. She was born in December 1989 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2023, Katherine 'Kady' Allen's age is 33, and she holds American citizenship.

Her ethnicity is Caucasian, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Only little information about her educational background is available.

Katherine 'Kady' Allen's career

No public information is available about Katherine's career. However, there have been speculations that she might be exploring opportunities in the Hollywood industry.

Who are Katherine 'Kady' Allen's parents?

Katherine's parents are Tim Allen and Laura Diebel. Tim is a renowned American actor and comedian known for his role in the ABC sitcom Home Improvement. His film roles in other famous movies and television shows are Disney Dreamlight Valley, Assembly Required, and Disney Magic Kingdoms.

Laura, Katherine's mother, was a sales manager before becoming a homemaker and CEO of Tim Allen signature tools.

The couple met in college and married in 1984. However, Tim's struggles with alcoholism and drug abuse led to their separation in 1999 and divorce in 2003. Despite their split, they share custody of their daughter.

Katherine 'Kady' Allen's height

Katherine is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 52 kilograms. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Who is Tim Allen married to?

Tim is married to Jane Hajduk, an American television and voice actress. The couple married on 7 October 2006 in a private outdoor ceremony in Grand Lake, Colorado.

Jane Hajduk is an accomplished actress and producer known for her work in movies such as Zoom, Ultimate Spider-Man, Mind Masters, and Unintended.

How old is Tim Allen now?

Tim's age is 69 years old, but he will celebrate his 70th birthday in June. He was born on 13 June 1953 in Denver, Colorado, and is an American citizen of white ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Does Tim Allen have kids?

Yes, Tim has kids. Apart from his eldest daughter Katherine, he has another daughter, Elizabeth Allen, whom he shares with his current wife, Jane. She was born in March 2009.

Katherine 'Kady' Allen's net worth

Katherine's net worth is unknown as she has not shared any information about her earnings. But, how rich is Tim Allen? Her father has an alleged net worth of $100 million, making him one of the highest-paid TV actors in history.

How much money does Tim Allen make per episode of Last Man Standing?

He earned $235,000 per episode for his work on Last Man Standing. He has also received significant paychecks for his roles in movies such as Toy Story 2 and Galaxy Quest.

Little public information is available regarding Katherine 'Kady' Allen's facts. But, as the daughter of Tim Allen, she has firsthand experience with the attention that comes from being in the public eye.

While Katherine 'Kady' Allen has yet to make her mark in the industry, she undoubtedly has the support and guidance of her professional father to help her along the way. Once she decides what career to pursue, the sky becomes her starting point.

