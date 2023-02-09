Who is Marin Hinkle's spouse Randall Sommer? Everything about him

American actress Marin Hinkle is best known for playing Judy Brooks on the TV drama Once and Again, but you may also recognise her as Judith Harper-Melnick on the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men. Less is known about Marin Hinkle's spouse, Randall Sommer. Here is everything we could find about the elusive theatre director.

Marin Hinkle’s husband has spent significantly less time out of the spotlight than his famous spouse. However, he is still thriving in his own right, with some experience in the entertainment industry. Keep reading for his detailed biography after we outline his profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Randall Gerson Sommer Date of birth 1960s (exact year, month and age unknown) Age 50-60 years of age (estimated) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Marin Hinkle (1998) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 77 kg Height 175 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Profession Theatre director, lawyer Education Columbia Law School, the University of California Santa Cruz Native language English Net worth $2 million

Randall Sommer’s Wiki page and other online sources give us limited information on his professional and personal life, which is surprising for an individual within the entertainment industry. But, there have been some widely reported facts which we will detail shortly.

Marin Hinkle’s spouse

Marin and her husband, Randall Sommer, allegedly met sometime after she attended college in 1992. They seemed to have a platonic relationship before it turned romantic a few years later, but there is no official confirmation. They officially wed in 1998 and have been going strong since.

Marin Hinkle’s family

The couple shares one child. Randall Sommer’s child whom he shares with Marin is a son, but his age and name have not been made public.

Randall Sommer’s age

His age cannot be confirmed as various sources report his birth year as a different value, with no date or month ever mentioned. But, most reports state his birth year to be sometime during the 1960s, making him anywhere from 50-60 years of age.

Randall Sommer’s career

Randall Sommer’s IMDb does not give us much insight into his acting experience, but a credit mentions his name in the production No Means No (Short 1985), but his role within it is not specified.

Besides that, it has also been reported that he works as an attorney and a theatre director, but in whatever capacity has yet to be discovered.

Randall Sommer’s net worth

The most widely reported net worth for the lawyer is $2 million. Marin Hinkle’s net worth is mainly between $3 million and $4 million.

Randall Sommer may be married to a famous actress, but he prefers to stay mainly out of the limelight and seems to enjoy living more lowkey compared to his wife.

