Israel Houghton has made a big name for himself internationally as a prolific gospel singer. He is not only known for his exceptional voice but also his songs are full of inspiration and message. With all this fame, fans have become interested in his family and personal life, including his son Jordan Houghton.

Jordan Houghton, like his father, is also a singer and songwriter, whose main focus is gospel music. He has been a contestant on the singing competition show, American Idol season 3 although he has kept his personal life out of the limelight.

Full name Jordan Houghton Gender Male Place of origin Florida Ethnicity Mixed Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Israel Siblings Mariah, Milan, Sonny, and Ever James Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Lēaira Children Carter Occupation Singer and songwriter Social media accounts Instagram

Who are Jordan Houghton's parents?

Jordan Houghton is the son of Israel Houghton and he is originally from Florida, the United States of America. His mother's identity is not known, as he was reportedly born out of wedlock.

American Idol

Jordan joined American Idol in the year 2019. He was auditioning for the third season singing gospel music.

Personal life

Jordan Houghton musician is married to his long-time girlfriend, Lēaira. The couple got married in Orlando, Florida and went to Disney World for their honeymoon. They have one child, a son named Carter.

Who is Israel Houghton?

He is an American contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, producer, and worship leader. He is also the leader of a band called New Breed. He is of mixed heritage, born to a white mother and an Afro-Jamaican father.

How old is Israel Houghton?

He was born on the 19th of May, 1971. As of 2023, he is 51 years old. His star sign is Taurus.

Career

In 1989, Houghton decided to devote all of his attention to the worship ministry. He formed the "New Breed Ministry" in 1995 along with his ex-wife Meleasa and a group of singers and musicians. The main goal of this group was to overcome cultural and denominational divides. The band embarked on a US tour in order to bring the "Ministry's" powerful music inside the churches.

Is Israel Houghton gay?

No, he is not. Israel the gospel singer has had two wives and has been romantically linked to several other women. He was married to Meleasa in 1994 but they divorced in 2016. The same year, on the 11th of November, he married singer and TV personality Adrienne Bailon in Paris after several months of dating.

How many kids does Israel Houghton have?

Israel Houghton's kids are five in number. They include Jordan, Mariah, Milan, Sonny, and Ever James. They all have different mothers. Since he has a big family, there are pictures of Israel Houghton's wife and children on his social media of them spending time together.

Who did Israel Houghton have children with?

His firstborn, Jordan's mother is yet to be identified. When he was married to Meleasa, they had three children namely Mariah, Milan and Sonny. Israel is also said fathered two sons with mistress DeVawn Moreno. In 2022, he and his current wife welcomed Adrienne their first child together, a son, born via surrogate.

Who is Mariah Houghton's mom?

Meleasa is an American musician who came to the limelight after her divorce from Israel. She was born on the 1st of March 1964 and as of 2023, she is 58 years old. She has three children, two daughters and one son called Mariah, Milan and Israel Houghton Sonny.

Israel Houghton's daughter, born on the 31st of August, 1995 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Mariah is also a singer.

Since his audition in American Idol, Jordan Houghton has maintained a low profile. From his socials, he is now more focused on his music and family.

