Jordan Fritz biography: age, Taylor Fritz, nationality, occupation, net worth

Children of celebrity parents usually become celebrities the moment they are born. That is the case for Jordan Fritz, popularly known as Taylor Fritz's son. Taylor, officially known as Taylor Harry Fritz, is an American professional tennis player and winner of the Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Jordan and his parents. Photo: @Fritz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jordan Fritz is a 6-year-old American celebrity kid. Both his parents are professional sportspeople who play tennis and have achieved greatly in their respective areas. At the time of his birth, his parents were married. However, two years after, they ended their marriage.

Jordan Fritz's profiles & bio summary

Full name Jordan Fritz Date of birth January 2017 Age Six years (As of 2023) Gender Male Ethnicity Caucasian Place of birth United States Nationality American Religion Straight Parents Taylor and Raquel Pedraza Famous for Being the celebrity son of Taylor Fritz

When was Jordan Fritz born?

Jordan was born in January 2017. Thus, he is six years as of 2023.

Who did Taylor Fritz have a kid with?

Taylor was only 18 when he tied the knot with Raquel. However, differences emerged in their marriage, and Raquel Pedraza and Taylor Fritz called it quits. Taylor is now dating an internet star and media director named Morgan Riddle.

Jordan Fritz's father

Taylor was born on October 28, 1997, in San Diego, California, United States. He is 25 years as of 2023. He developed an interest in tennis at a young age but started playing professionally at 15 when he competed in a low-level Grade-4 tournament. His father, Guy Henry Fritz, was the US Olympic development coach in 2016. His mother, Kathy May Fritz, was world number 10 in tennis in 1977. Thus, tennis runs in his blood.

Who is the mother of Taylor Fritz's child?

Raquel Pedraza is a tennis player, and she is known for being the ex-wife of Taylor Fritz and the mother of his son. She was born on January 28, 1998, in Fountain Valley, California. Thus, she is 25 years as of 2023.

The above article has everything you need to know about the young Jordan Fritz and his parents. His father, Taylor has a singles ranking of world No. 8 by the Association of Tennis Professionals, achieved in October 2022.

READ ALSO: Who is Hilary Quinlan, and what happened to her husband, Bryant Gumbel?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Hilary Quinlan's bio. Who is she? Hilary Quinlan was a researcher at Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank. She had a previous career as a fashion model, and she joined UNICEF USA's board of directors in 2012.

Why is Hilary Quinlan famous? She rose to fame after marrying an American sportscaster and television journalist, Bryant Gumbel.

Source: Briefly News