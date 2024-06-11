Meet Lee Radziwill’s children: Anna Christina and Anthony

Lee Radziwill was an American socialite, interior designer and public relations executive. She was widely recognized as the younger sister of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and sister-in-law of President John F. Kennedy. But beyond her association with the royal family, Lee was a doting mother of two. So, how much do you know about Lee Radziwill’s children?

Lee Radziwill during the Diane Von Furstenberg Fall 2008 fashion show in New York City. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

The fashion icon was also famous due to her high-profile marriages. Before her death in February 2019, she had been married three times, two of which she got out of without kids. Discover fascinating details about Lee’s only surviving child and the tragic story of how she lost her only son at the peak of his career.

Lee Radziwill’s profile summary

Full name Caroline Lee Bouvier Famous as Lee Radziwill Gender Female Date of birth 3 March 1933 Date of death 15 February 2019 Age at death 85 years old Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Manhattan, New York City, USA Buried Most Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Potomac School, Miss Porter’s School, Sarah Lawrence College Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Michael Temple Canfield, Prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwill, Herbert Ross Children 2 (Anna Christina and Anthony) Parents John Vernou Bouvier III and Janet Norton Lee Profession Interior decorator and public relations executive Net worth $50 million

Who are Lee Radziwill’s children?

The New York City native married her second husband, Polish Prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwill, on 19 March 1959. The ex-couple welcomed their two kids, a son, Anthony, and a daughter, Anna Christina, in the 15 years they were together. Below are lesser-known facts about Lee Radziwill's kids;

A portrait of Princess Lee Radziwill, sister of Jackie Kennedy. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Original

Anthony Stanisław Albert Radziwill

Albert (aged 40 at his death) was born on 4 August 1959 in Lausanne, Switzerland. He attended Millfield School and Choate Rosemary Hall Preparatory School.

In 1982, Anthony earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University. Lee Radziwill's son won a Peabody Award in 1990 for his impressive television executive and filmmaker work.

Lee and Anthony Radziwill during the Barrymore Lunch Hour Preview & Party at Milford Plaza Hotel in New York City, USA. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Anthony Radziwill?

The celebrity child was diagnosed with testicular cancer around 1989 and began treatment. He battled metastasizing cancer throughout his five years of marriage to Emmy-award-winning journalist Carole Ann Radziwill.

Sadly, Stanisław died on 10 August 1999, six days after his 40th birthday. During a 2017 interview with Bravo, Ann opened up about the time she spent with her late husband, saying:

He was stoic. Even on the day he died, he was still fighting. So, we never had the time to discuss what to do afterwards. In the last days of his life, I was not able to support him in the way I would have desired because it was so devastating. I wish we had just one more day to tell him I am okay.

Anna Christina Radziwill

Jackie Kennedy at Buckingham Palace with her children John Jr. and Caroline, her sister Princess Lee Radziwill and Lee's children Anthony and Tina. Photo: McCabe

Source: Getty Images

Tina (aged 63 as of 2023) was born on 18 August 1960 in Manhattan, New York City, USA. According to her IMDb profile, she is an on-screen star known for True Colours (1991), This Side of Paradise (1999) and Sleepy traf (2009).

Anna Christina Radziwill's wedding to Dr. Ottavio Arancio occurred in September 1999. However, the duo parted ways six years later in 2005. Despite her late parents’ prominence, Lee Radziwill's daughter prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes.

How old was Lee Radziwill?

Caroline was born on 3 March 1933 to American socialite Janet Norton Lee and stockbroker John Vernou Bouvier III.

She grew up alongside her older sister, Jacqueline, who died in 1994. In 1976, she spoke to PEOPLE about exciting details about their relationship.

We are exceptionally close and have always been. We are together often.

Regarding her education, Lee attended The Chapin School, Potomac School and Miss Porter’s School before pursuing her undergraduate studies at Sarah Lawrence College.

Lee Radziwill and Caroline Kennedy at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2001. Photo: Don Pollard

Source: Getty Images

Lee Radziwill's net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Caroline was worth $50 million at the time of her death. She amassed this wealth from her marriage to wealthy individuals and her successful career as a public relations executive.

Did Carole Radziwill inherit money from Lee Radziwill?

According to Daily Mail, Caroline’s last will stipulated that her daughter, Anna Christina, is the primary beneficiary of her $50 million estate. Therefore, she left no money for her daughter-in-law and extended family.

FAQ

Despite Bouvier’s death, details about her personal life still spark interest among many. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about her family;

Who was Lee Radziwill's spouse?

All three of Caroline Lee Bouvier's ex-spouses are now late. She was single at the time of her death.

How many children did Lee Radziwill have?

Caroline had two children. Sadly, only one of them is alive, as her son Anthony died over a decade ago.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Who are Lee Radziwill's children?’’ The late interior designer shared a close relationship with her daughter, Anna Christina and her deceased son, Anthony. Caroline spent her last days together with her family and loved ones.

