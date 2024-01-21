Who is Steve Carell's daughter, Elisabeth Anne Carell?

Elisabeth Anne Carell is an American celebrity child best known as the only daughter of Steve Carell and his wife, Nancy Carell. Steve, a renowned actor and comedian, gained notoriety for starring in the sitcom The Office. Life magazine recognized him as America’s Funniest Man. Conversely, Nancy, an on-screen star, comedian and writer, co-created the comedy series Angie Tribeca with her husband.

The status of Elisabeth’s parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. However, she prefers a low-key lifestyle, away from the internet’s prying eyes. This is what we know about the celebrity kid so far.

Elisabeth Anne Carell’s profile summary and bio

Full name Elisabeth Anne Carell Nickname Annie Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 2001 Age 23 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Northwestern University Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Steve and Nancy Carell Siblings John Carell Famous for Being Steve and Nancy Carell’s daughter

How old is Elisabeth Anne Carell?

Elisabeth (aged 23 as of 2024) was born on 26 May 2001 in Los Angeles, California, USA, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She has a brother, John, three years younger than her. Regarding her education, Annie attended Oakwood School before proceeding to Northwestern University.

Elisabeth Anne Carell’s parents

How did Steve and Nancy Carell meet? The couple met at The Second City Training Centre, where Steve was a teacher and Nancy was an improvisation student. They tied the knot in a colourful ceremony on 5 August 1995. The celebrity couple have enjoyed marital bliss for over two decades.

Elisabeth Anne Carell’s height

The celebrity daughter stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs approximately 132 pounds (62 kilograms). Anne has brown hair and eyes.

What does Elisabeth Anne Carell do for a living?

Although Anne has yet to establish a career path, she participated in the 2018 New York acting school Summer Program. On the other hand, her parents have thriving careers.

Steve John Carell

With a career spanning over three decades, Steve has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

Curly Sue (1991)

(1991) Over the Top (1997)

(1997) Sleepover (2004)

(2004) Knocked Up (2007)

(2007) Date Night (2010)

(2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013)

(2013) Freeheld (2015)

(2015) Vice (2018)

(2018) Irresistible (2020)

(2020) Asteroid City (2023)

Nancy Carell

Nancy made her comedy debut in 1995, starring in Saturday Night Live. She later appeared in the satirical TV news program The Daily Show. The celebrity wife also voiced the character Helen Goode on the ABC series The Goode Family.

Ellen occasionally guest-starred on The Office and briefly appeared in the movie Bridesmaids. Nancy and Steve’s comedy series, Angie Tribeca, premiered on 17 January 2016.

How much is Elisabeth Anne Carell’s net worth?

Annie lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve and Nancy have a combined net worth of $80 million. The couple have amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Elisabeth Anne Carell’s profiles

The California native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

While it is likely that Elisabeth Anne Carell could pursue an acting career, given her parents’ success in showbiz, she still prefers to maintain a private lifestyle. Nonetheless, her sense of humour is noticeable, giving good meaning to the phrase, ‘’The apple does not fall far from the tree’’.

