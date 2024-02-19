Who are Kris Kristofferson’s children? Meet his talented offspring

Kris Kristofferson is an American retired singer, songwriter and actor. He is best known for writing the songs For the Good Times and Me and Bobby McGee, all of which were major hits for other artists. But beyond his successful 61-year-old career in the entertainment industry, the star is a loving husband and father. So, who are Kris Kristofferson’s children?

Kris Kristofferson at the Drammen Teater (L). The singer at the Glastonbury Festival (R). Photo: Per Ole Hagen, Ki Price via Getty Images (modified by author)

Every parent desires to empower their child in any way possible. Ordinarily, it is a father's or mother's pride for their child to emulate them. However, it is almost impossible to ignore when you are a legendary singer with an excellent reputation.

The singer’s family tree includes kids from his three marriages. All have carved their paths, but with some influence from their father, of course. Find out all about Kris’ blended family here!

Kris Kristofferson’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kris Kristofferson Nickname Kris Gender Male Date of birth 22 June 1936 Age 87 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Brownsville, Texas, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Pomona College, Merton College, Oxford Height 5’8’’ (178 cm) Weight 198 lbs (90 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Lisa Meyers Children 8 Parents Mary Ann and Lars Henry Profession Singer, songwriter, actor Years active 1959–2020 Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Kris Kristofferson’s spouse?

The Blade star married his longtime partner, Frances Mavia Beer, but they eventually divorced. He briefly dated Janis Joplin before her death in October 1970.

Kris’ second marriage was to musician Rita Coolidge in 1973, ending in divorce by 1980. He moved on to marry Lisa Meyers in 1983. The couple currently resides in Malibu, California.

Kris Kristofferson’s children

How many biological children does Kris Kristofferson have? The former country singer has eight kids. From his first marriage, he has two kids; from his second one, he has a daughter; and from his third marriage, he has five kids.

Tracy Kristofferson

Tracy Kristofferson, Kris Kristofferson and Lisa Meyers (L-R) at the Cesar Chavez Legacy Awards at Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Does Kris Kristofferson have a daughter? Tracy is the musician’s firstborn child with his first ex-wife, Frances Mavia Beer. She was born on 9 January 1962 in Parker County, Texas, USA.

A Stanford University alumnus, Tracy followed in her father’s footsteps to become a producer and actress. As per her IMDb profile, she starred in Trouble in Mind (1985), Night of the Cyclone (1990) and A Place to Grow (1995).

The 62-year-old has avoided the spotlight most of her life, only making a few appearances with her father. She was reportedly married to Hollywood star Richard Tyson before they divorced in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kris Kristofferson Jr.

Kris Kristofferson at the Celtic Connections Festival at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Photo: Ross Gilmore

Kris Kristofferson Jr. (aged 56 as of 2024) was born in 1968 to the songwriter and Frances. Despite his father’s prominence, he prefers keeping details about his personal life away from the spotlight. Therefore, little is known about the celebrity son.

Casey Kristofferson

Singer Casey Kristofferson at the 46th Annual Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Did Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge have children? Kris welcomed his third child, Casey, in 1974. She is the only child from the singer’s marriage to Rita.

Casey inherited her parents’ musical abilities and is the frontwoman for her band, The Casey Kristofferson Band. In 2019, she released her debut album, Dirty Feet, featuring nine soundtracks. It is available for download on all popular streaming platforms.

Jesse Kristofferson

Jesse Kristofferson, Kimberly Alexander, Lisa Kristofferson and Kris Kristofferson (L-R) at the 40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Jesse (aged 40 as of 2024) was born on 7 October 1983 to Kris and his third wife, Lisa Meyer. He is the couple’s first child.

Just like his father, he is an on-screen star widely recognized for starring in Planet of the Apes (2001), Melrose Place (2010), Days of Our Lives (2012) and Range Junkies (2013).

Jody Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson at the City Winery in New York City (L). Jody Kristofferson and a fan posing for a picture (R). Photo: Al Pereira via Getty Images, @babyhuey83 on Instagram (modified by author)

Among Lisa Meyers’ children with Kris, Jody is likely the most interesting. Instead of following his father’s musical or acting, he pursued a career in professional wrestling.

Born on 21 May 1985, Jody made his WWE debut in August 2010 and went by Jody Reese for two years. However, in 2012, he changed his name to Garret Dylan after joining WWE’s roster for the Florida Championship. Jody retired in 2017 after seven years in active wrestling.

Johnny Robert Kristofferson

Musician Kris Kristofferson at the CMT Music Awards at the Curb Event Centre in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Evan Agostini

Robert is Kris and Lisa’s third child. He was born in 1988 and attended Pepperdine University to study law. The 41-year-old celebrity kid followed in his mother’s footsteps and chose a career as an attorney.

Kelly Marie Kristofferson

Kelly Kristofferson at The Queen's Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

Marie was born in 1990 and is Kris’s youngest daughter with Lisa. She is a singer, actress and multi-instrumentalist. Some of her acting credits include Little Lamb, Heartbreak, Other Sharp Things, Pimp My Life and Traded.

In 2013, Kelly joined her dad on stage during the Magnolia Fest in Florida to perform his hit song The Wonder. She exchanged nuptials with Aydin Hamami in February 2018.

Blake Cameron Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson with his son and daughter at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, USA. Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard

Blake is Kris’s lastborn and fifth child with Lisa. He was born in 1994 and is 30 years old as of 2024. Cameron has maintained a low-key lifestyle, and there is barely any information about him online.

Kris Kristofferson’s children are a source of pride for the talented musician. While most have followed in his footsteps, they have struggled to create an excellent reputation in their respective professions. Of course, their dad’s name gave them some credibility, but the hard work elevated their names.

