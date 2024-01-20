Global site navigation

Who is Lindsay Wagner's husband? Relationship timeline
Celebrity biographies

by  Ruth Gitonga

Lindsay Wagner is an American actress, model, singer, author and acting coach. She is best known for starring in the science fiction television series The Bionic Woman, for which she won an Emmy Award. With such a successful on-screen career, most of her fans are curious about who won the star’s heart off-screen. So, who is Lindsay Wagner's husband?

Actress Lindsay Wagner speaking during a panel at the Langham Hotel
Actress Lindsay Wagner at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California, USA. Photo: Frederick M. Brown
The actress’ marital life has not been smooth, as she has been married and divorced four times. Her longest marriage only lasted three years. Discover fascinating details about Lindsay Wagner’s relationship history.

Lindsay Wagner's profile summary and bio

Full nameLindsay Jean Wagner
NicknameLindsay
GenderMale
Date of birth 22 June 1949
Age75 years old (2024)
Zodiac signCancer
BirthplaceLos Angeles, California, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet5’9’’
Height in centimetres179
Weight in kilograms60
Weight in pounds132
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
SexualityStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-husbandAllan Rider, Michael Brandon, Lawrence Mortorff, HenryKingi
ChildrenDorian and Alex Kingi
ParentsMarilyn Louise and William Nowels Wagner
ProfessionActress
Net worth$15 million
How old is Lindsay Wagner?

Lindsay Wagner attending the Night of the Stars
Lindsay Wagner at the Night of the Stars during the San Diego International Film Festival in California, USA. Photo: Andrew Toth
Lindsay Jean Wagner (aged 75 as of 2024) was born on 22 June 1949 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Following her parents’ divorce, her mother remarried, and the family relocated to the Pacific Northwest, where Jean attended Portland’s David Douglas High School.

She later proceeded to the University of Oregon for one year before transferring to Mt. Hood Community College. After six months, the actress dropped out of school and moved to Los Angeles. She was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Who is Lindsay Wagner's husband?

Currently, the acting coach is single and unmarried. Nonetheless, she has been in four celebrity marriages, ending in divorce.

Lindsay Wagner’s marital history

Lindsay Wagner's daughter attending the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films' 40th Annual Saturn Awards.
Actress Lindsey Wagner at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films' 40th Annual Saturn Awards at The Castaway in Burbank, California. Photo: David A. Walega
Unlike her illustrious acting career, Wagner has not been lucky regarding matters of the heart. Below is a breakdown of the actress’ love life journey.

Allan Rider (1971-1973)

Lindsay Wagner's first marriage was to music publisher Allan Rider. The couple had dated for a year before exchanging nuptials on 28 September 1971. However, they divorced after two years in 1973, citing irreconcilable differences.

Michael Brandon (1976-1979)

The star’s subsequent marriage was to actor Michael Brandon. The duo began dating in 1975 and later married on 19 December 1976. Their union lasted for two years before they divorced in 1979.

Henry Kingi (1981-1984)

Wagner's third marriage was to stuntman Henry Kingi. They had met previously on the set of The Bionic Woman (1976-1978) but started dating in 1980.

Lindsay Wagner and his ex-husband Henry Kingi
Lindsay Wagner and Henry Kingi were married for four years before their divorce. Photo: Earl Gibson III, Ron Galella, Michael Loccisano via Getty Images (modified by author)
After dating for one year, the pair tied the knot on 16 May 1981. They share two children, Dorian (born in 1982) and Alex (born in 1986). The duo’s union did not work as they divorced in 1984.

Lawrence Mortorff (1990-1993)

In 1990, Jean married TV producer Lawrence Mortorff. The couple had met and dated for one year, from 1989 to 1990. They got married on 6 May 1990. Their marriage lasted three years, and the couple divorced in 1993.

Did Lindsay Wagner get married again?

After her four failed marriages, Lindsay did not marry anyone. However, she was previously linked to blogger and author David Dendy. It remains unclear whether this was before or after her marriage.

In addition, Wagner was also romantically involved with Captain Daniel M. Yoder before her first marriage to Allan Rider. The relationship ended when he went to Vietnam.

Is Jill Wagner Lindsay Wagner's daughter?

Lindsay Wagner attending the 38th Annual Saturn Awards
Lindsay Wagner at the 38th Annual Saturn Awards at Castaways in Burbank, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega
Lindsay is not biologically related to American actress and television personality Jill Wagner. The only relation between the two is that they share the same last name.

The topic of Lindsay Wagner's husband has been a matter of public interest. Many have been wondering whether the Hollywood star is dating or if she is married. Wagner has been married and divorced four times and has two children from one of her marriages.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek.

He is widely known for his country music hits, such as Someone You Used to Know, which was in the top five tracks of 1999.

