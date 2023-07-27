How did Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon meet? All about the tech CEO

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been in a happy marriage to businesswoman Tasha McCauley for numerous years, but the couple remains private about their romance. Despite this, Tasha and Joseph are often spotted publicly supporting one another at relevant events. What do we know about Joseph's other half?

Director of Business Development for Geosim Tasha McCauley attended the 2014 Kairos Global Summit at Ritz-Carlton Laguna Nigel on 17 October 2014 in Dana Point, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Despite marrying a famous actor, Tasha seems to shy away from the limelight. But, she has joined her partner at important events honouring him, and the couple is pictured out running errands semi-frequently. Here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tasha McCauley Date of birth 1983 (date and month unknown) Age 40 years old in 2023 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Joseph Gordon-Levitt (2014) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 173 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Parents Tamme McCauley and Mark John Eglington (stepfather) Children Two sons Profession Entrepreneur and CEO Education Santa Monica High School, Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, Bard College, Singularity University, USC Marshall School of Business Native language English Net worth $10 million Social media profiles Twitter

Most of the couple's romance has been kept under wraps, and their tight-knit, private wedding ceremony held in December 2014 is a prime example of that. Although they are married with kids, the couple shies away from placing their family in the limelight.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Born on 17 February 1981 in Los Angeles, California, the future actor was raised in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood and is Ashkenazi Jewish, with his parents being among the founding members of the Progressive Jewish Alliance. Joseph began acting at 6, appearing in several late 1980s TV films before making it big.

Does Joseph Gordon-Levitt have a family?

Although he has a more reserved amount of family members, Joseph's family seems close-knit. His immediate family comprises his two parents, Dennis Levitt and Jane Gordon, along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s brother, Daniel Gordon-Levitt, who has since passed on.

Born on 27 July 1974 in Los Angeles, California, USA, Dan Gordon-Levitt was a producer, best-known for Nova (1974), Moon Shot (1994), and Einstein Revealed (1996). Dan passed away on 4 October 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Although the cause of death was not confirmed, he was rumoured to have passed away from misuse of illicit substances.

How did Joseph Gordon meet Tasha McCauley?

The couple mostly remain quiet about their relationship, but Joseph has mentioned that he met Tasha on a blind date that mutual friends set up. The duo hit it off and have been going strong since then.

Ram Bergman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his father, Dennis Levitt, were all smiles at a basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on 6 January 2013. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s kids

Tasha McCauley’s children, whom she shares with Joseph, include two sons. Their first son was born in August 2015, and their second son was born in June 2017. The parents have purposely not revealed details on their children, including names and exact birthdates.

Tasha McCauley

Joseph's wife may be less of a widely-known figure than he is, but the CEO is a force to be reckoned with in her own right. Tasha has founded various companies and specialises in the fields of technology and science.

Tasha McCauley’s age

Tasha's date and month of birth remain unknown, but we know she was born in 1983. This makes her 40 years old in 2023.

Tasha McCauley’s height

The businesswoman stands at 173 cm. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s height is 176 cm for those curious.

Tasha is a tech CEO. Photo: @TashaMcCauley and @oCarolineStokes on Twitter (modified by author)

What does Tasha McCauley do?

Tasha co-founded Fellow Robots, described as an 'advanced enterprise machine learning and computer vision to optimise your operations.' She is also a CEO at GeoSim Systems, a company that offers real-world infrastructure as data visualisation.

Tasha McCauley’s education

The entrepreneur has a vast education history, attending multiple primary schools during her foundation years. We only mentioned her secondary and tertiary education in the profile summary, but the complete list of educational institutions is as follows:

Stephen S. Wise Temple Elementary School

Franklin Elementary School Santa Monica

Open Magnet Charter School

Lincoln Middle School Santa Monica

Santa Monica High School

Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences

Bard College

Singularity University

USC Marshall School of Business

What languages does Tasha McCauley speak?

The highly-successful businesswoman is not only highly intellectual, but she has mastered various languages two. Tasha speaks three languages: English, Spanish, and Arabic.

Tasha McCauley’s net worth

Her successful professional moves have given her a net worth of $10 million. In comparison, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s net worth is $35 million.

Tasha McCauley’s profiles

Tasha only has a Twitter profile. You can find her under @TashaMcCauley, with 3,321 followers.

Tasha McCauley's personal life remains mostly under wraps, but she seems happy to accompany her famous husband to significant events honouring him and is largely successful in her own right.

