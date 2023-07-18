Piper Gooding's bio: Interesting facts about Cuba Gooding Jr's daughter

Being born to a celebrity parent often thrusts a child to fame, which has been the case for Piper Gooding. Her father's success put focus on her despite her parents' efforts to raise her away from the limelight. Where is she and what does she do? Go through Piper Gooding's biography as it unpacks details about her life.

Piper Gooding is best described as Cuba Gooding Jr's daughter and youngest child. She is also the granddaughter of Shirley and Cuba Gooding Sr.

Piper Gooding's profile summary and bio

Full name Piper Gooding Nickname Piper Date of birth 22nd October 2005 Age 17 years old (as of July 2023) Birthday 22nd October Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Famous as Cuba Gooding Jr's daughter Parents Cuba Gooding Jr and Sara Kapfer Siblings 2 (Spencer and Mason)

Piper Gooding's age

Piper was born on 22nd October 2005 in New York, USA. As of July 2023, she is 17 years old. How old is Gooding Junior? He was born on 2nd January 1968 and is 55 years old as of July 2023.

Piper Gooding's parents

Piper Gooding's father, Cuba Gooding Jr, is an award-winning American actor. He is a recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award and an Emmy Award nomination.

Cuba attends the Apollo Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater in June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Cuba Gooding Jr's movies and TV shows

Cuba had his breakthrough role portraying Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood in 1991. He would later appear in more than 30 movies and TV shows:

A Few Good Men (1992)

(1992) The Tuskegee Airmen (1995)

(1995) Outbreak (1995)

(1995) Jerry Maguire (1996)

(1996) Men of Honor (2000)

(2000) Michael Bay's World War II epic Pearl Harbor (2001)

(2001) As Good as It Gets (1997)

(1997) What Dreams May Come (1998)

(1998) Rat Race (2001)

(2001) The Fighting Temptations (2003)

(2003) American Gangster (2007)

(2007) Gifted Hands (2009)

(2009) The Butler (2013)

(2013) Selma (2014)

(2014) Home on the Range (2004)

Where does Cuba Gooding Jr live?

He was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Sara Kapfer

Piper Gooding's mother, Sara Kapfer, is a New York native of white-Caucasian descent. She was an ordinary teacher before she got into the limelight after marrying a renowned actor and director, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Sara Kapfer and Cuba met in high school in 1986 and eventually exchanged marital vows in 1994. Their marriage caused quite a buzz on social media since Cuba had already set the wheels turning with his career. Sara Kapfer got pregnant that same year and opted to pursue motherhood at the expense of her teaching career.

Sara Kapfer and Cuba attend "The Butler" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater in August 2013 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Divorce

After 22 years of marriage, Cuba Gooding Jr allegedly filed for divorce from his wife in January 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents, the actor filed for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter and was willing to provide spousal support to Kapfer.

Cuba Gooding Jr's wife had filed for legal separation from her husband in August 2014. She had also filed for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor kids, Piper and Mason.

Cuba Gooding Jr's children

Does Cuba Gooding have children? Piper is not the only child in her family. She has two elder brothers:

Spencer Gooding

Spencer is Sara Kapfer and Cuba Gooding Jr's eldest child. He was born in 1994, the same year they got married. Like his father, Spencer pursued a career in acting after graduating from Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Cuba and son Spencer arrive at the Premiere Screening Of FX's 'American Horror Story: Hotel' at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Barry King

Mason Gooding

How many Gooding brothers are there? Mason Gooding is Cuba and Sara's second son, born in 1996. He was interested in football at a young age, although he currently pursues a career in acting.

US actor Mason arrives for the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City In March 2023. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Piper Gooding's net worth

Piper is a celebrity kid in her teenage years. Unlike her two brothers, who followed in their father's shoes, details about her career endeavours are not publicly available. For anyone her age, she could be in school; hence, details about Piper Gooding's salary are inaccessible.

How much money is Cuba Gooding Jr worth? Cuba Gooding Jr is worth $12 million as of July 2023. He has accumulated his wealth throughout his career in acting.

Piper Gooding Jr is a celebrity child best known for being Cuba Gooding Jr's only daughter and youngest child. Despite her celebrity status, her parents prefer raising her away from the limelight.

