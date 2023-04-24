What are Rachel Maddow’s net worth and salary? Everything known about her
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has accumulated a vast net worth after spending years in broadcasting. Fans have grown even more curious to know about Rachel Maddow's worth, after NBC Universal announced in August 2021 that Maddow's schedule and pay would change to grant her more flexibility.
What is Rachel Maddow's financial worth? This million-dollar question has continued to bug fans because she has built a successful broadcasting career over the years.
Rachel Maddow’s profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Rachel Anne Maddow
|Date of birth
|1 April 1973
|Place of birth
|Castro Valley, California
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Age
|50 years (as of April 2023)
|Father
|Robert B. Maddow
|Mother
|Elaine
|Siblings
|1 (David Maddow)
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Catholic
|Education
|Castro Valley High School, Stanford University, Lincoln College, Oxford
|Degree
|Public policy
|PhD
|Politics
|Profession
|Television Host, Political Commentator, Author
|Program
|The Rachel Maddow Show
|Eye colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Height in inches
|5 feet 11 inches
|Height in centimetres
|180 cm
|Weight
|65 Kilograms
|Body measurements
|34-27-35 inches
|Sexual orientation
|Gay
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Susan Mikala
|Salary
|$30 million per year
|Net worth
|$35 million
|Residence
|New York City and Western Massachusetts
|Website
What is Rachel Maddow’s salary and net worth?
For many years, her salary at MSNBC per year was $7 million. However, in August 2021, she signed a new contract with MSNBC and upped the figure to $30 million annually. The contract will see her bagging that salary until the 2024 Presidential election.
Is Rachel Maddow the highest paid?
Although she is not the highest paid anchor at MSNBC, her $30 million salary puts her high on the map of the highest paid MSNBC executives.
Net worth
Rachel has a net worth of $35 million in 2023. It stems from her thriving broadcasting career, investments and acting and writing jobs.
Rachel Maddow’s age
She was born on 1st April 1973 in Castro Valley, California, as Rachel Anne Maddow. She is 50 years old as of April 2023.
Rachel Maddow’s parents
Her father, Robert B. Maddow, is a former Air Force captain, and her mother, Elaine, was a school program administrator.
Does Rachel Maddow have a twin brother?
Anne has an older brother and not a twin, as alleged. They were both raised in an extremely conservative, Catholic household.
Rachel Maddow’s education profile
She attended Castro Valley High School, where she was actively involved in sports, including basketball, volleyball, and swimming. Upon graduation, she joined Stanford University and earned her public policy degree in 1994. During her graduation, Rachel was awarded the John Gardner Fellowship.
In the following year, she bagged a Rhodes Scholarship, and she started her postgraduate studies at Lincoln College, Oxford. The scholarship made her the first openly gay winner to ever win it. In the same year, Anne also received a Marshall Scholarship but turned it down in favour of the Rhodes Scholarship.
What did Rachel Maddow get her PhD in?
She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Politics in 2001 from the University of Oxford. Her thesis was titled HIV/AIDS and Health Care Reform in British and American Prisons.
Radio career
Anne began her radio career while still at the university as a co-host for WRNX’s The Dave in the Morning Show. She proceeded to host other shows on Massachusetts-based stations, such as Big Breakfast and Unfiltered. She handled The Rachel Maddow Show after Unfiltered was cancelled in 2005.
Television career
In 2005, Anne made her television debut on MSNBC's Tucker. However, regarding MSNBC, it stands for the names of its founders: Microsoft and the National Broadcasting Company.
The following year, Anne appeared as a guest on CNN's Paula Zahn Now. However, her breakthrough came in 2008 when she started appearing regularly on Countdown with Keith Olbermann as an analyst for MSNBC's Race for the White House.
Writing career
She has published the following books:
- 2012: Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power
2019: Rogue State Russia, Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth.
Regardng her acting career, she was a voice-over artist for Vesper Fairchild, a character in the 2019 TV series Batwoman.
Rachel Maddow’s podcast
Anne’s podcast is called Bag Man. It focuses on the 1973 controversy about Spiro Agnew.
Rachel Maddow’s sexuality
She is gay. While a freshman at Stanford University, Anne was outed by the institution’s newspaper after her interview was published before she could even come out to her parents.
How did Rachel Maddow meet her partner?
Most of Rachel Maddow’s profiles reveal she met her partner, Susan Mikala, in 1999 while she was working on her doctoral dissertation. Mikula hired her to work on her yard, and they later went on to date before becoming an item.
Regarding Rachel Maddow’s height, she stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m).
Rachel Maddow’s net worth is $35 million in 2023. She has accumulated this wealth from her broadcasting career, podcast, investments, writing, and acting careers.
