Who is Ramón Rodríguez's wife or girlfriend? The actor's dating history

Ramón Rodríguez's love life and dating status have dampened in recent years thanks to his decision to keep his life away from the prying public eye. Nonetheless, his status as the lead character and face of the ABC TV series Will Trent continues to fuel his fame. So, who is Ramón Rodriguez's wife or girlfriend?

Actor Ramon Rodriguez at the "Megan Leavey" world premiere at Yankee Stadium in June 2017 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Ramón Rodriguez features as a quirky special agent with unique skills. In the show, he is the only man and is romantically linked to a fellow co-star. Is he dating in real life?

Is Ramón Rodríguez married?

Ramón Rodriguez is a 43-year-old Puerto Rican actor known for his roles in The Taking of Pelham 123 and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Thanks to his success, fans often question his sexuality and whether he is romantically involved with his co-stars as portrayed in some of his roles. Is that the case?

There is no proof to confirm speculations that Ramón Rodríguez is married. However, this does not clear speculations that he could be in a romantic relationship.

Ramón Rodríguez's girlfriend

In 2011, Rodriguez was featured in Charlie's Angels, a TV series detailing the tales of three criminals who were granted a chance at revival under Charlie Townsend's leadership. In the show, Minka Kelly portrays Eve French, one of the angels. Her off-set relationship with Ramón Rodríguez sparked rumours.

According to a source, Minka Kelly allegedly spent time in Ramón's trailer beyond shooting hours, suggesting she was romantically involved with him. Ramon was also spotted with Minka a day after she split with Derek Jeter, her ex-lover, fueling more speculations about her relationship with Rodriguez.

The show's ratings were not promising; hence, its conclusion in the first season. As a result, speculations about Minka Kelly's relationship with Rodriguez died down.

Minka Kelly signed copies of her memoir "Tell Me Everything" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in May 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Ramón Rodríguez's family

The actor was raised by his mother alongside his three brothers and three sisters. Not much information is publicly available about the actor's father.

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions as they address speculations about the actor's life.

Is the guy that plays Will Trent married?

Ramón Rodríguez plays the starring role in Will Trent. He is not married.

Is Ramón Rodríguez gay?

Similarly, the actor has not publicly talked about his sexual orientation. Moreover, he has not reacted to speculations about being gay.

Where is Ramón Rodríguez from?

The actor was born in Rio Piedras, San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, he grew up in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Actor Ramon Rodriguez attends the 24-Hour Plays In Los Angeles to benefit the Urban Arts Partnership at The Shore Hotel in June 2014 in Santa Monica, California. Photo Paul Archuleta

Does Will Trent have a wife?

The actor does not have a wife. He also has not confirmed being in a relationship.

What has Ramón Rodríguez acted in?

Some of Ramón Rodríguez's TV shows include:

The Affair

The Defenders

Iron Fist

Gang Related

Charlie's Angels

Exist 19

Nurses

The Wire

Day Break

Rescue Me

He has also been featured in the following movies:

Lullaby

The One and Only Ivan

Megan Leavey

Burn Your Maps

Need for Speed

Battle: Los Angeles

Harlem Hostel

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

The Taking of Pelham 123

Pride and Glory

Who is Ramón Rodríguez's wife or girlfriend? Despite the attention he commands, the actor has been careful to keep his relationship status away from the limelight. Nonetheless, he continues to wow fans through his acting prowess.

