Karol G's boyfriends' timelines: Who has the Dominican singer dated?

Karol G, a Colombian singer and songwriter, is famous for her hit songs such as Gatubela, Tus Gafitas and Provenza. She is also renowned for her sassy looks and questions about her relationship status. Go through these details about Karol G's boyfriends' timelines as they provide snippets of her dating history.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, famously known as Karol G, was born on 14th February 1991 in Medellin, Colombia, to Matra Navarro and Juan Guillermo. She grew up in Colombia but relocated and settled in New York City, USA, where she is pursuing her music career.

Who was Karol G in a relationship with?

Carolina made her music debut in 2007 with the song En La Playa. Carolina is at the peak of her career, with over 60 tracks and four studio albums. Besides her thriving music career, her relationships have been in the limelight, prompting the need to delve into details about Karol G's boyfriends' timelines.

Go through these details as they dig deep into her relationships. They also reveal unknown facts about her partners and their relationship timelines.

René Cano

René Cano, popularly known as Bull Nene, was Karol G's ex-boyfriend before Anuel and the singer's first lover. He is a Latin Grammy Award-winning music producer. He entered her life when she was 15 and encouraged her to pursue a music career.

Karol G and Bull Nene's relationship became public in February 2018. However, they called it quits in September 2018. The breakup allegedly inspired her to pen Ocean, one of her hit songs.

Anuel AA

Anuel AA and Karol G's romantic relationship allegedly started in August 2018 after releasing a song titled Culpables. The couple went public with the relationship in January 2019.

Anuel AA, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper famous for hits such as Famlia, Leya Seca and China.

Did Karol G and Anuel get together? After months of dating, the singer got engaged to Anuel AA. They remained together until April 2021, and most fans were confident that Anuel would be Karol G's husband. Unfortunately, the couple broke up in April 2021.

Even though the relationship ended, Anuel AA and Karol G proved to their fans that they were still on good terms. They performed together during Karol G's Bichota Tour in Puerto Rico. She made the following remarks about the nature of their relationship,

We grew together; we learned a lot, we had chemistry, and a lot of things happened; we didn’t have the chance to continue talking but thank you for everything we accomplished, and we did. I love you!

After the tour, the singer shared their pictures on her Instagram account, indicating their gratitude and loyalty to remain intact. Anuel later moved on and married Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz, professionally known as Yailin La Más Viral. Jorgina is a Dominican rapper and singer.

Feid

After Anuel, Carolina was rumoured to be in a relationship with Salomón Villada Hoyos in 2021. Salmon is a singer and rapper famous as Feid. Feid and Karol G's relationship remained under wraps even though it was short-lived since they parted ways before the year ended.

James Rodriguez

After Feid, Karol G was rumoured to be in a relationship with James Rodríguez, who is a Colombian footballer.

Rumours about their relationship began after James shared a picture with Karol G on his Instagram account after ending his relationship with Shannon De Lima, the Venezuelan actress. Despite the allegations, neither Karol nor James confirmed they were dating.

Frequently asked questions

Go through these questions and their answers as they fill you in on Karol G's boyfriends and her relationship status. Is she dating?

Is Karol single?

In 2023, fans have been curious about Carolina's relationship status. Does Karol G have a new man? The singer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. Furthermore, Karol G's Instagram has no posts insinuating the singer is in a relationship.

Who is Karol G's husband?

Carolina has never been married. The furthest she has gone in her relationships is getting engaged to Anuel AA, although they broke up in April 2021.

Carolina started her music career in 2007 and has remained consistent. Besides her music, her romantic life has been controversial; hence, these details about Karol G's boyfriends' timelines give glimpses of her past lovers' identities.

