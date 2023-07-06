Who was Jason Segel's girlfriend, Alexis Mixter? Everything to know

Alexis Mixter was thrust into the limelight when her relationship with The Five-Year Engagement actor Jason Segel was made public. Since their split, the photographer has found new love and continued creating and sharing her wooden art pieces with her fans.

Alexis at the premiere of Netflix's The Discovery. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Jason Segel is an American actor who gained notoriety as Marshall Eriksen on the TV sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Segel has had several high-profile relationships with actresses Michelle Williams, Linda Cardellini, and Chloë Sevigny.

Alexis Mixter's profile and bio summary

Full name Alexis Mixter Date of birth 20 December 1978 Age 44 years old (as of June 2023) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Connecticut, United States Current residence Oregon, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Red Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Joshua Dean Ex-boyfriend Jason Segel Children None Parents Charlene Mixter Dan Mixter Siblings Whitney Mixter Profession Photographer and artist Social media Instagram Known for Being Jason Segel's ex-girlfriend

How old is Alexis Mixter?

Alexis was born on 20 December, 1978 in Connecticut, USA. She is 44 years old as of June 2023, her star sign is Sagittarius, and she currently resides in Oregon, USA.

Her parents are Charlene and Daniel (Dan). The photographer shared that she did not know her biological father, Jim, and that she first met him in her 20s. In 2018, she posted a tribute on her Instagram page dedicated to Jim after he passed away.

Alexis Mixter's sister

Her sister is Whitney Mixter, the breakout star from the reality TV show The Real L Word. According to her IMDb profile, Whitney is also an actress, a special effects makeup artist and an associate producer.

Whitney at the Season 3 premiere of Showtime's The Real L Word. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Are Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter still together?

After dating for eight years, the couple announced the end of their relationship in an Instagram post. As per reports, Alexis shared a lengthy post in April 2021, briefly explaining the reasons for their split. She said:

"It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming."

Jason Segel and Alexis at the premiere of Netflix's The Discovery. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

According to PEOPLE, Mixter and the How I Met Your Mother star began dating in December 2013 but kept their relationship private. They made their red carpet debut in 2016 at a fundraiser hosted by actor Sean Penn.

Does Alexis Mixter have a husband?

The artist is married to comedian and writer Joshua Dean. In an Instagram post, Segel's ex-girlfriend shared how their relationship started.

Joshua sent her a DM in June 2021, and they continued communicating online until they met face-to-face when she flew out to see him. In April 2022, less than a year after initial contact, the couple married in a quaint wedding ceremony.

Alexis Mixter's net worth

As per reports, her net worth is $1 million. This is money she made from her photography work and other art pieces she has sold.

Alexis Mixter's social media profiles

The photographer has an active Instagram account. She shares her art pieces as well as the creation process. She also documented her recent move with her husband.

Alexis Mixter's movies

According to her IMDb profile, Alexis was the art department assistant and property master for the short film How to Have a Happy Marriage.

Photographer Alexis Mixter had an eight-year-long relationship with Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor Jason Segel. Since the breakup, the photographer found new love, got married, and resumed her work on her wooden art pieces.

READ ALSO: What does Jenn Goicoechea do for a living? All about Usher's girlfriend

Briefly.co.za authored an article about American singer Usher Raymond's girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, and what she does for a living. Jenn started in the entertainment industry, working at a music company that protects its clients' music copyrights.

The couple were spotted kissing in 2019, which sparked relationship rumours. They have been together since and have two children.

Source: Briefly News