What does Jenn Goicoechea do for a living? All about Usher's girlfriend

Jenn Goicoechea is an American music executive well-known as Usher's girlfriend. She has been in the music industry since 2014 as the director of a music company whose role was to protect the musical copyrights of their clients. Today, she occupies a top position at a record label representing some of the USA's most successful rappers and singers.

Usher and Jenn are parents to Sovereign and Sire. Photo: @boogsneffect, @usher (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jenn and Usher's relationship sparked rumours in 2019 after being spotted at a friend's birthday party. The couple now has two kids named Sovereign Bo Raymond and Sire Castrello Raymond.

Jennifer Goicoechea's profile and bio summary

Full name Jennifer Goicoechea Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1983 Age 40 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 62 kg Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Children Sovereign Bo Raymond, Sire Castrello Raymond Education Full Sail University Occupation Music executive, entrepreneur Net worth Approximately $1 million-$5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Jenn Goicoechea?

Jenn Goicoechea (aged 40 years as of 2023) was born in the United States of America on the 13th of October 1983. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Jenn grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was raised by her Italian mother and Puerto Rican father. After completing her secondary studies, she pursued her tertiary education at Full Sail University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in recording arts.

Her LinkedIn profile shows that she started her career in the entertainment industry in 2014. She is currently the vice president at one of the best recording labels in the United States.

Jenn Goicoechea's height

Usher's girlfriend and mother of his children is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 62 kilograms. She has black hair and brown eyes.

What does Jenn Goicoechea do for a living?

Jenn is a vice president at A&R Epic Records, a music label representing the most successful American artists, such as 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Mariah Carey, and Meghan Trainor. Before this position, she was a director for a company that protected its clients' musical copyrights.

What is Jenn Goicoechea's net worth?

Various sources present Jenn's multiple net worth figures, which remain unconfirmed. However, Biography Mask estimates she is worth between $1 million and $5 million. She accrued this much from her career as a music executive and entrepreneur.

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher

Usher's girlfriend works for one of the most popular record labels in the USA. Photo: @boogsneffect, @usher (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jenn is dating Usher Raymond IV, an American singer who has been in the music industry for over a decade. Rumours about their relationship began circulating in June 2019 following being spotted at a friend's birthday party and were confirmed after a photo of them kissing surfaced in October 2019.

How did Jenn and Usher meet?

According to The Things, Jenn and Usher met through acquaintances. Although many believe they have known each other for a short period of time, Usher and Jenn were part of the same social circle for years and have crossed paths due to being in the same industry.

How many kids does Usher have with Jenn Goicoechea?

Usher has two kids with his longtime girlfriend. Sovereign Bo Raymond, Jenn's daughter, was born on the 24th of September 2020, while her son, Sire Castrello Raymond, was born on the 29th of September 2021. Commenting on the growth of his family, Usher said,

"Jen and I are thrilled to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was the silver lining for us in the pandemic and for many people who had new babies. There's been a lot of loss, so we're happy to just be celebrating life."

Who are Usher's other kids?

Usher Cinco Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond are Usher's other kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. The Raymond brothers are respectively 16 and 15 years of age as of June 2023.

How much is Usher worth?

Usher performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Tim Mosenfelde.

Source: Getty Images

Usher is worth $180 million, accumulated primarily from his music career that spans over two decades. Some of his most popular R&B hits include Confessions, My boo, Yeah!, Love in this Club, and U Got It Bad.

Jenn Goicoechea has built a name for herself in the music industry and continues to give talented aspiring artists an opportunity to break into the music scene. Although she has been dating Usher for some time, marriage is not on the table for now.

READ ALSO: What is the latest on Kay Sibiya? All about his charges and personal life

Briefly.co.za authored an article reporting on the latest about South African actor, Kay Sibiya. He is best known for his role as Ayanda Mdletshe on SABC1's Uzalo and Nkululeko Bhengu on Imbewu. In early 2023, former radio presenter Zookey Zarling accused him of assault.

Kay Sibiya has had one of the quickest-rising careers after landing several big roles in top South African shows. The widespread fame also came with increased scrutiny of his personal life, and the recent allegations against him have not done justice to his reputation.

Source: Briefly News