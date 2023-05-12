Meet Zoe Emily Winkler, American philanthropist and daughter of Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler is an American actor and comedian known for his roles in blockbuster American movies and TV productions. Some include Scream, The Waterboy and Arrested Development. Besides entertaining the American audience with his acting and comedic skills, Henry is also a father of two. Here, we report about his daughter, Zoe Emily Winkler.

Zoe Winkler and Henry Winkler during Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole Collection Preview Party at Van Cleef & Arpels Store in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Zoe is an American philanthropist who has been positively impacting the lives of Americans with her philanthropic work. She co-founded a non-profit organisation called This Is About Humanity. Since its launch, it has provided thousands with shelter and living necessities.

Zoe's profile and bio summary

Full name Zoe Emily Winkler Reinis Gender Female Date of birth 15 August 1980 Age 43 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Education Loyola Marymount University Occupation Schoolteacher Social media Instagram

How old is Zoe Emily Winkler?

Zoe was born on the 15th of August 1980. She is 43 years of age as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Zoe Emily Winkler's education

After completing her high school education, Zoe furthered her studies at Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with a degree in education.

What does Zoe Winkler do for a living?

She is a philanthropist, nursery schoolteacher and co-founder of This Is About Humanity, a non-profit organisation that raises awareness about separated and reunited families. Zoe is also involved in other humanitarian activities focusing on charity work.

Zoe, Henry and Max Winkler in 2006. Photo: E. Charbonneau

Source: Getty Images

How much is Zoe Winkler's net worth?

The worth of Zoe Winkler has not been revealed. As of May 2023, sources estimate her father Henry Winkler has a net worth of $40 million. He has appeared in films, including Happy Days, Heroes, The One and Only, and An American Christmas Carol.

Who is Zoe Winkler married to?

She is married to Rob Reinis, whom she met at an award show in 2005. Zoe and Rob 27th of June 2009. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family and officiated by Rob's Rabbi.

Zoe Emily Winkler's husband

Her husband Rob Reinis is a famous American actor and screenwriter popularly known for productions such as In the Land of Women, Over There, NYPD Blue, and Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog. He was born on the 25th of June 1974 in Los Angeles, California.

How many children does Zoe Winkler have?

Zoe and her family pose for photos. Photo: Zoe Winker Reinis (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Zoe has three children with her husband. Her eldest son, Ace, was born in 2012, while her other two sons were born in 2015 and 2017.

Zoe Emily Winkler and Kim Kardashian

A few celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, showed Zoe support for the work she is doing through her organisation. On the 27th of August 2022, Zoe hosted a fundraising event whose funds were intended to help people in need with access to legal services, living essentials, shelter, and more.

Zoe Emily Winkler and Eminem

American rapper Eminem released a song with vulgar words from his album The Slim Shady LP, which featured Zoe in its lyrical content. According to sources, the song received criticism from many as it was regarded as misogynistic and could negatively influence U.S. youth.

Does Henry Winkler have grandchildren?

Henry has five grandchildren from his three children, Zoe, Max and stepson, Jed Weitzman. While much is unknown about them, Henry enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, evidenced by a Tik Tok video he once shared where they were dancing with him.

Henry Winkler and his wife

Stacey Weitzman and Henry Winkler attend "The Intern" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Henry has been married to his wife, Stacey Weitzman, since 1978. The two met at a clothing store in Beverly Hills, and reports state that it was love at first sight when he saw her. One thing led to another and after dating for a while, they exchanged vows in a New York synagogue.

Zoe Emily Winkler has changed the lives of many people in the United States of America. Through her non-profit organisation, she continues to give the less-fortunate hope and better lives.

READ ALSO: Who is Gaisang Noge from the House of Zwide cast? Bio and facts

Briefly.co.za published an article about Gaisang Noge, a South African actress, entrepreneur, and YouTuber. She is popularly known for her appearance in the House of Zwide drama series, where she portrays Mampho. Besides acting, Gaisang Noge is also into presenting and MC.

Source: Briefly News